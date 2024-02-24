Shekhar Kapur recalls discussion with co-passenger on flight about Masoom; pens he 'froze' due to THIS reason

Renowned filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, known for his notable works, including the 1983 film Masoom, is set to helm the sequel titled Masoom 2 - The New Generation. Recently, Shekhar shared a touching encounter he had with a female passenger during a flight. The woman, expressing her appreciation for Shekhar's directorial debut Masoom, engaged him in thought-provoking conversation, leaving a lasting impression on the filmmaker.

Today, on February 23, popular filmmaker Shekhar Kapur took to his Instagram handle and penned a long note about a heartwarming interaction he had with one of his co-passengers on the flight who turned out to be an admirer of his film Masoom. He began his note by mentioning that while he was on a flight, someone came and sat next to him. He expressed a wish that they hadn't, not because they were unpleasant, but because of the question she asked him.

Talking about the question the woman asked him, he added, “Sir, I watch Masoom at least once every month. Every time I cry, I find a different story in it ..‘I hear you’re making a sequel, Sir, I even read the title .. ‘Masoom .. the next generation’ right ?” Shekhar expressed that he “froze” upon hearing this because he anticipated what was about to happen.

He recalled that the woman further mentioned how could anyone surpass the emotional impact of that film and also exceed the innocence portrayed in the movie. She recalled the scene where Rahul hurts his finger with a hammer and rushes to Shabana Azmi, calling her ‘mother’. Every time she watches that scene, her heart breaks.

After hearing the passenger's words, Shekhar remembered the simplicity that made his film Masoom beautiful. Despite lacking formal training or prior filmmaking experience, he trusted his intuition and emotions to lead the way. This experience taught him not to let technical aspects overshadow genuine emotions and instincts in the creative journey.

Shekhar Kapur started his directorial career with Masoom in 1983. Starring Naseeruddin Shah and Shabana Azmi in the lead, the film was a remake of the Malayalam movie Olangal.

