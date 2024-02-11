Shekhar Kapur REVEALS Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were 'very scared' during Mr India release for THIS reason

Mr India is one of the most acclaimed films in cinema history. Shekhar Kapur's directorial starring Anil Kapoor was released in 1987. The film's content and characterization are still alive in people's hearts. It was produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor. During a new interview, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur revealed that Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were extremely scared during the making of their iconic film Mr India as well as the film's release wondering if the movie would work at the box office.

Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were scared during Mr India's release

Mr India is the second film of Shekhar Kapur who was coming off the humble 1983 drama Masoom. During a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, the filmmaker revealed that Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor were nervous before Mr India. They spent the entire family's money mounting a superhero film - a first for that time.

“Anil Kapoor was scared the day the film began and also when it released. Woh darta bohot hai. Boney Kapoor and him were very scared, would wonder whether the film would work. ‘Humara saara paisa laga hua hai, puri family ka, khatam ho jayega.’ So that fear was there. There was no certainty if it would work,” he recalled.

The filmmaker said that while making Mr India, he would have conversations with his 11-year-old self and use him as a "mini" to see if a shot or a line would work with the kids. “I have never made a film where all the characters are not me. I was Mogambo, I was hawa-hawai as well, and Mr India and all the kids. How else will you make it?” he said.

About Mr India

Apart from Anil Kapoor, Mr India also starred Sridevi and Amrish Puri, who played the film’s iconic villain Mogambo. The storyline follows a violinist and philanthropist named Arun Verma, who acquires a device that can make him invisible. When he rents out his house to pay his debts, he meets Seema Sohni, a journalist whom he falls in love with. Meanwhile, there is a criminal mastermind named Mogambo who wants to conquer India.

When Seema gets into trouble as some criminals mistake her for a spy and try to kill her, Arun rushes to her aid and uses his invisibility device to save her life. He reveals himself to the criminals as Mr India, a mysterious hero who has been fighting against injustice and crime in the city.

