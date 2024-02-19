Shekhar Kapur breaks his silence on sequel to Anil Kapoor-Sridevi starrer Mr India

The 1987 release, Mr. India, directed by Shekhar Kapur is one of the most celebrated movies of Bollywood. The film was led by late actress Sridevi, Anil Kapoor, and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. Over the years, the film has developed a cult fan base, following the introduction of iconic characters like Mogambo. In addition to this, on various occasions, there have been speculations around its sequel. In a recent interview, the director himself broke his silence on the same.

Shekhar Kapur talks about the sequel to Mr India

In a recent interview with The Times Of India, Shekhar Kapur was asked about the rumors doing the rounds the second part of Mr India. In response to this, the director stated that he would never direct the sequel to the film. However, he doesn’t mind any other filmmaker making it.

He was quoted as saying, “I will never make Mr India 2 because I have already made the first part. But, I would not mind if they take another director and make the film and remember that the original was born because of the joy of filmmaking.”

Shekhar Kapur talks about Masoom 2 - The New Generation

In a long list of celebrated Shekhar Kapur's films is also the 1983 released, Masoom. He will soon be bringing the sequel to the film which is titled, Masoom 2-The New Generation. Talking about his inspiration behind the film after four decades, he opined that he decided to make the film for a reason. He spilled beans on the plot of the story, which revolves around the next generation and their issues.

“The new generation is constantly thinking about who they are, where they are headed, and so on. I want to make a film about them, their value system, how they relate to parents, single parents, and the entire debate about the old generation versus the new generation,” he said. Furthermore, he remarked that there have been movies based on the new generation; however, they’ve only touched the surface of it.

For the unversed, Masoom was released in the year 1983, and it starred Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, Tanuja, and Supriya Pathak amongst others in important roles. Tujhse Naraz Nahin Zindagi has been one of the evergreen tracks from the film, which continues to rule the audience’s hearts.

