EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Kapur to revive his ambitious project Paani, to be shot in English too: Hopefully next year
Meanwhile, Shekhar Kapur’s recent release - What's Love Got to Do With It? - is receiving rave reviews.
Shekhar Kapur is one of the most prolific filmmakers, having made films like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth, to his most recent release - the British romantic-comedy, What's Love Got to Do With It?. The ace filmmaker was also working on his most ambitious project - Paani, but was reportedly heartbroken when it was put on the back burner. However, Pinkvilla has now learnt that Kapur is planning to revive the project, and is in discussion with a few producers. He should lock a collaboration soon.
Confirming the news, Shekhar Kapur says, “Yes I have plans to revive Paani, and am in touch with a few producers to discuss the possibility. Hopefully next year, but let’s talk when everything is locked. It’s a dramatic script about many relationships including a love story, and water is the key to the love story. It’s a very spiritual story, for water is the key in every faith in the world. The film will also be shot in English, Flow.. The Story of Water. Meanwhile, I am currently focussing on the promotions of What's Love Got to Do With It?, which is getting some amazing responses at the festivals, including the recent Rome Film Festival. I am really thrilled about it.”
Shekhar Kapur and late actor Sushant Singh Rajput were earlier planning to collaborate on Paani.
What's Love Got to Do With It? review in International media
Meanwhile, What's Love Got to Do With It? features Lily James, Shazad Latif and Emma Thompson. The film has received some rave reviews in International media. Bianca Ferrari of badtaste.it wrote, “Take a Richard Curtis romantic comedy, then combine it with My Big Fat Greek Wedding, add some of the Bollywood passion for making multi-genre movies (with drama, comedy, musicals in it) and you get What’s Love Got To Do With It? by Shekhar Kapur. A film that is not only hilarious but also exciting, intelligent, acute, with a lightness and simplicity of vision that only the greatest comedies can achieve.”
Elisa Torsiello of cinefilos.it wrote, “Kapur's comedy is an essay on contemporary love, on the difficulties of finding one's soul mate, or even just a partner who can compensate for that tearing void that makes space inside us.”
