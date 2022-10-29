EXCLUSIVE: Shekhar Kapur to revive his ambitious project Paani, to be shot in English too: Hopefully next year

Shekhar Kapur is one of the most prolific filmmakers, having made films like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen and Elizabeth, to his most recent release - the British romantic-comedy, What's Love Got to Do With It?. The ace filmmaker was also working on his most ambitious project - Paani, but was reportedly heartbroken when it was put on the back burner. However, Pinkvilla has now learnt that Kapur is planning to revive the project, and is in discussion with a few producers. He should lock a collaboration soon.

Confirming the news, Shekhar Kapur says, “Yes I have plans to revive Paani, and am in touch with a few producers to discuss the possibility. Hopefully next year, but let’s talk when everything is locked. It’s a dramatic script about many relationships including a love story, and water is the key to the love story. It’s a very spiritual story, for water is the key in every faith in the world. The film will also be shot in English, Flow.. The Story of Water. Meanwhile, I am currently focussing on the promotions of What's Love Got to Do With It?, which is getting some amazing responses at the festivals, including the recent Rome Film Festival. I am really thrilled about it.”