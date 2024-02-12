Did you know Shekhar Kapur's 11th-fail cook whipped up Mr India 2 script in an hour with the help of AI?

In a fascinating revelation, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur shared a unique tale involving his long-time house help, Nilesh. Despite being an '11th fail,' Nilesh, who has served Kapur for 18 years, surprised everyone by crafting a script for a Mr India sequel in less than an hour. Shekhar introduced Nilesh on social media, highlighting his unconventional journey from a cook to a dear friend who resisted further education.

Using the AI tool Google Gemini, Nilesh took the creative task at 6 am, presenting Shekhar with the script by 8 am. Shekhar expressed astonishment at the AI-driven creative revolution. As of now, there is no official update on the Mr India sequel, leaving fans intrigued about the potential continuation of the 1987 hit featuring Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri.

Shekhar Kapur’s cook comes up with Mr India 2 script

Shekhar Kapur took x and shared Nilesh’s pic and wrote, “This is Nilesh.11th fail. Been working with me 18yrs. Cook, house boy, now more a friend. Refused to study more! 6am he discovers #GoogleGemini.7am starts writing a story for #MrIndia2. 8am asks me if to read it. I’m taken aback. The great new #AI #creative revolution is here!”

Hollywood writers strike against AI tool

In a noteworthy battle last year, Hollywood scriptwriters and actors engaged in a prolonged 148-day strike against studios to limit the incorporation of artificial intelligence in creative work. Emerging victorious, Hollywood screenwriters established crucial safeguards against AI in one of the earliest major labor disputes involving generative AI. Throughout the extensive walkout, the primary focus revolved around the contentious use of AI in scriptwriting.

Shekhar Kapur's filmography

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur began his directorial journey with the family drama Masoom in 1983, featuring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi, Jugal Hansraj, and Urmila Matondkar. The narrative delved into the struggles of an illegitimate boy seeking acceptance from his stepmother. His 1987 venture, the science-fiction film Mr. India, became iconic with Anil Kapoor, Sridevi, and Amrish Puri, notably for Puri's famous line "Mogambo Khush Hua." Despite his success, Kapur gained notoriety for leaving projects like Joshilaay (1989), Barsaat (1992), and Dushmani (1995) midway. Internationally acclaimed, Kapur directed the Academy Award-winning film Elizabeth in 1998, exploring the fictional reign of Queen Elizabeth I.

