Shekhar Kapur reveals he's 'friends with all his exes' after former wife Suchitra Krishnamoothi said THIS on divorces

Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur has been in the news for both professional and personal life. While professionally, he has made some of the most loved films like Masoom, Mr. India, Bandit Queen, and more, personally too, he has been the talk of the town for his relationships. A few months back, his ex-wife and actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accused him of cheating and disrespect and now the filmmaker has said that he has always been respectful in his relationships. He also said that he has no life without romance.

Shekhar Kapur on not having a life without romance and being friends with all his exes

In a recent conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia, Shekhar Kapur said that he has always been respectful in all his relationships and is still friends with all his exes. “I have had many relationships. Without romance, I don’t have a life. However, I never had a relationship that didn’t have respect. So, the nature of the relationship changed. Though it didn’t have romance, sexual or the promise to live with each other, but that relationship remained. When you get to know a person so much in a relationship then how do you leave that? If that relationship didn’t have respect than it will not remain. All my relationships, of whichever type, they always had/have respect and which is why they all are my friends.”

When Suchitra Krishnamoorthi alleged Shekhar Kapur of being unfaithful in marriage

Earlier during an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Shekhar's ex-wife, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi talked about facing issues like infidelity and disrespect during her marriage. Talking about whether being cheated on in a relationship shattered her, she said, “I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect.”

Shekhar Kapur & Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's marriage

Shekhar and Suchitra got married in 1999. But after 8 years of marriage, they decided to part ways and got divorced. Before that, he was married to former Indian Prime Minister Inder Kumar Gujral's niece Medha Gujral, and got divorced in 1994. Apparently, Shekhar was also in a relationship for 7 years with legendary actress Shabana Azmi.

