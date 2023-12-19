EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'

The 1987 cult classic Mr. India, starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi, remains a timeless gem. It was a blockbuster hit, adorned with chart-topping songs, memorable dialogues, and a narrative that was unprecedented at the time. Now, 36 years after its release, the film had the honor of being screened at the BFI London Film Festival. Boney Kapoor, the late Sridevi's husband and the film's co-producer, shared his sentiments about the experience. He expressed how surreal it felt that, even after more than three decades, the film garnered applause, emphasizing that its magic remains undiminished over time.

Boney Kapoor expresses gratitude for the warm reception of Mr. India at the London Film Festival

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, Boney Kapoor shared his sentiments about the overwhelming love Mr. India received at the BFI London Film Festival. Reflecting on the experience, he expressed, "It feels surreal to witness the tremendous response the film received. Despite 36 years passing since its release, the magic is intact to this day."

Kapoor highlighted that the screening was a sold-out show, with applause resonating at every scene. Even in London, the audience actively participated, singing along, cheering, and immersing themselves in the film. Both longtime fans who had watched it multiple times and newcomers savored the cinematic experience, prompting Kapoor to convey gratitude for the enduring love the film continues to enjoy.

About Mr. India

Crafted under the direction of Shekhar Kapur, Mr. India was released in 1987, swiftly securing its place as a revered Indian science fiction superhero film. Headlined by Anil Kapoor as Arun Verma, a compassionate soul endowed with the power of invisibility through a serendipitous discovery, the film also stars Sridevi as Seema Sohni, a journalist, and Amrish Puri as Mogambo, the megalomaniacal antagonist with grand designs for global dominance.

Recognized for its innovative storytelling, enthralling performances, and enduring charm emanating from its characters, the film has transcended time, earning a devoted following and solidifying its stature as a timeless classic in the rich tapestry of Indian cinematic history.

