EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opens up on need for partner after divorce & joining dating apps

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is a popular name in the entertainment industry. She is a prominent actress and singer, who worked in both television shows and Bollywood films. She proved her mettle with her excellent performance in the show Chunauti. She has also worked in numerous films including, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, Jazbaat, Vaade Iraade, My Wife's Murder, Rann, Romeo Akbar Walter, and others. She was recently seen in the Kartik Aryan and Kiara Advani’s movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. The actress recently opened up with Pinkvilla, on her divorce from Shekhar Kapur and talked about her dating life being a single parent.

On being asked about feeling the need for a companion, she shared, “I am a single parent so I was very conscious that I did not want something frivolous, because no matter how modern and rebellious I am, but somewhere I am very property and conservative about certain aspects of my life.”

Talking about her relationships, Suchitra said, “I met my husband when I was a teenager and post my divorce I had one relationship that lasted one year. Thankfully nobody knows about it. I have been very conservative in how I share my energies in the world. I was very particular to not expose Kaveri (daughter) to that.”

She also opened up on using dating apps, “My daughter Kaveri put me on a dating site some time back. I promised her that so I said okay. I got so bored and told her bachha this is not my scene. She registered my name and put my profile, then she insisted that I go on some dates.” She added that did go on few dates but she got bored and felt it was so much pressure. She added, “I told her that I did it for your sake, now I cant do it and I am fine on my own.”

She shared that she went on a few dates and ended up friend-zoning them. She added that she felt proud of even taking this step as she had to overcome so much self-conditioning. She added that she initially put her own picture and name but later changed it as she got some weird messages. Suchitra added that she plans to use those experiences in her book or a story.

For the unversed, she was married to the filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, but they are now divorced. They have a daughter named Kaveri Kapur.

