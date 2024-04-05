Shekhar Kapur recalls pouring rum in front of cockroach to shoot iconic Mr India scene with Sridevi

Shekhar Kapur's 1987 film Mr India was one of the earliest successful sci-fi films of Bollywood. Starring Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead roles, the film became iconic over the years, and a sequel to it is long-awaited. Recently, the filmmaker shared the story behind the shooting of a popular cockroach scene from the film featuring Sridevi.

Shekhar Kapur on making the cockroach drink rum to shoot a popular Mr India scene

During a recent interview with the Daily Post PHH, Shekhar Kapur recalled shooting for an iconic scene from Mr India in which Sridevi runs around the room while she gets chased by a cockroach. The filmmaker shared that he and cinematographer Baba Azmi were not sure of how they would make the cockroach act so they decided to do something which no one could imagine.

Shekhar shared that they poured some rum in front of the cockroach. “Me and Baba Azmi, we were thinking how to get the cockroach to act? We thought let’s get a bottle of Old Monk rum… We poured a little bit in front of the cockroach… We thought it will drink and act (laughs). We actually felt like the cockroach had gotten drunk… Maybe the cockroach liked old monk?” he shared.

Anil Kapoor recreates his Mr India look

Recently Anil Kapoor was spotted by the paps in the city but what caught everyone’s attention was his look. The veteran actor was seen sporting a monochromatic look as he donned a white shirt paired with black pants and shoes with a fashionable hat. The hat left all his fans amazed and reminded of his iconic character from the movie, Mr India.

About Mr India

Directed by Shekhar Kapur, Mr India released in 1987 and had Anil Kapoor and Sridevi in the lead along with big names like Satish Kaushik, Amrish Puri, Annu Kapoor and more. The film was produced by Boney Kapoor who recently shared that the sequel of the film is currently at a pre-mature stage but will happen.

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Boney said. “It surely will come back. When it has to, it will. Infact, recently, I was approached by a foreign studio/western studio. It could be a combination of Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor and that foreign studio. We could be collaborating. So, things are at a very pre-mature level. I can’t talk much but it will happen. In coming times, it will happen for sure.”

Well, we can't wait for it to happen soon.

