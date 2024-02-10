Shraddha Kapoor jokes about 'Nibba-Nibbi' on Chocolate Day; fans have hilarious reactions: WATCH

Shraddha Kapoor continues to captivate her fans not just with her acting prowess and beauty, but also with her sharp wit. Recently, she took to her Instagram to humorously poke fun at couples who tend to go a little overboard in celebrating Valentine's week, turning it into a grand occasion.

Shraddha Kapoor recently took to Instagram during Valentine's Week and shared a video of herself with her adorable pet. In the video, she playfully asks her furry friend for a kiss, and the little dog sweetly obliges. With a hint of humor, she quips, "Agar aapko kissi on-demand nahi mil rahi hai to life mein kuch galat karrhe ho app" (If you don't get a kiss on command, then you're definitely doing something wrong in life).

The actress's caption left her fans amused as she humorously referred to couples as "Nibba-Nibbi" while asking, "Aaj kaunsa Day mana rahe hain Nibba-Nibbi ???" (Which Day are the Nibba-Nibbi celebrating today???).

Take a look:

Shraddha Kapoor's work front

Shraddha Kapoor boasts an impressive repertoire of work in Bollywood. Last year, she charmed audiences with her performance in Luv Ranjan’s romantic comedy film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. Given the film's success as a complete entertainer, fans eagerly anticipate her return to the big screen.

While it's no secret that she's currently immersed in filming the comedy horror sequel Stree 2, where she shares the screen with Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha recently provided insights into her upcoming projects during a fan interaction session. She revealed that she has a couple of movies in the pipeline, with one being adapted from the mythological genre and another exploring the intriguing concept of time travel.