10 Most followed Bollywood actors and actresses on Instagram

Instagram is an important social media platform for actors as it allows them to share moments and connect with their fans and admirers. Many actors and actresses from the Bollywood fraternity enjoy a massive fan following on the platform. In this article, let's have a look at who these celebrities are. Be ready to explore the most followed Bollywood actors and actresses on Instagram.

Top 10 Bollywood actors and actresses with the largest Instagram following

1. Priyanka Chopra - 90.7 million followers

Priyanka Chopra, boasting a staggering 90.7 million followers, reigns as the Indian actress with the highest Instagram following. Renowned not only in Bollywood but also as a global icon, she commands a massive presence on the platform. Through Instagram, Priyanka offers insights into her personal and professional life, showcasing her Hollywood ventures, philanthropic endeavors, and fashion choices.

2. Shraddha Kapoor - 87.9 million followers

With an impressive 87.9 million followers, Shraddha Kapoor ranks among the most followed Bollywood actresses on Instagram. Known for her acting prowess and endearing personality, she has won over countless hearts. On her Instagram account, the actress shares a blend of movie promotions, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and moments with her family and beloved dog. Fans, especially the younger audience find her posts to be very relatable.

3. Alia Bhatt - 83.3 million followers

With a staggering 83.3 million followers, Alia Bhatt emerges as one of the most followed Indian actresses on Instagram. She is renowned for her versatile acting prowess and numerous accolades. On Instagram, Alia offers glimpses into her bustling film schedule, dedication to fitness, and cherished moments with loved ones. Her vibrant persona resonates with fans across generations.

4. Katrina Kaif - 79.7 million followers

With a massive following of 79.7 million, Katrina Kaif stands tall as one of the Bollywood actresses with the highest Instagram followers. The stunning actress is known for her ethereal beauty and remarkable talent. She boasts a loyal fan base that eagerly engages with her posts, showering them with likes, comments, and unwavering support.

5. Deepika Padukone - 78.8 million followers

Deepika Padukone has 78.8 million followers on the platform. She is among the Bollywood actresses with the highest Instagram followers. Her feed offers a glimpse into her multifaceted life, blending glamorous moments, and advocacy for mental health awareness.

Renowned for her stellar acting and fashion sense, Deepika's posts resonate with fans globally, earning her widespread admiration. As a global icon bridging Bollywood and Hollywood, her presence on Instagram is both influential and authentic. Pictures with her husband Ranveer Singh and endorsements for esteemed brands amplify her reach and impact.

6. Urvashi Rautela - 70.3 million followers

With a staggering 70.3 million followers, Urvashi Rautela enters the list of Bollywood actresses with highest Instagram followers. The diva is known for posting glimpses of her glamorous shoots, music videos, and time spent with family. The engagement rate on her posts is quite impressive, no wonder her name is on every list that discusses the Bollywood actress with most followers on Instagram.

7. Salman Khan - 69.3 million followers

Salman Khan, one of the biggest superstars in the country is the most followed Bollywood actor on Instagram. He enjoys a massive 69.3 million followers on the platform. Every picture or video that Bhaijaan posts gets immense love from his fans in the form of likes and comments. His recent movie Tiger 3 met with decent response at the box office, and fans are eagerly awaiting for his next project.

8. Jacqueliene Fernandez - 69 million followers

Any Bollywood actress's Instagram followers show their on-ground popularity among the audience. Jacqueliene Fernandez has a whopping 69 million followers on the platform and it’s easy to say that she is one of the most adored celebrities out there. This can be attributed to her on-screen performances and off-screen persona over the years.

9. Akshay Kumar - 68 million followers

Akshay Kumar has been in the film industry for three decades now. He has proven his talent in every genre, from comedy and action to thriller and romance. This is why t's understandable that the star is among the most followed Indian actors on Instagram, with 68 million followers. With his upcoming film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan awaiting its release, the actor's popularity will only soar.

10. Anushka Sharma - 67.3 million followers

Anushka Sharma is one of the most followed actresses on Instagram with 67.3 million followers. The gorgeous diva is known for her impeccable acting capabilities, fashion choices, and bindass personality. Her pictures with her husband Virat Kohli and daughter Vamika get an incredible amount of likes and comments. Fans are awaiting her to make the announcement for her next project.

Hope you liked our rundown of the most followed actors on Instagram. These numbers are as of now. But you know how it goes. With their upcoming movies, behind-the-scenes peeks, and all the other stuff they share. Those follower counts are always on the move!

