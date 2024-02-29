Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant Wedding: Here’s complete timeline of couple’s relationship

In a momentous occasion, Anant Ambani, the younger son of India's business magnate Mukesh Ambani and his wife Nita Ambani, exchanged engagement vows with Radhika Merchant, the daughter of renowned businessman Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, in 2022. With their wedding scheduled for July 2024, the pre-wedding festivities have already commenced in Jamnagar. Excitement runs high among admirers, eager to uncover every detail from the venue to the guest list.

As the impending celebration captures the public's imagination, speculations abound about the couple's love story and their initial encounter. Here, we unveil the relationship timeline of the soon-to-be-married duo, tracing their journey from their first meeting to the present and every significant moment in between.

Childhood friends

According to various reports, Anand and Radhika's bond can be traced back to their childhood days. Growing up, they shared a close relationship and moved within the same social circles. However, despite their childhood connection, their romantic journey took shape much later in life. Anant pursued his higher education at Brown University in Rhode Island, while Radhika Merchant attended New York University.

In 2018, whispers of their budding relationship began to circulate

Advertisement

In 2018, a beautiful image of the couple emerged on social media, showcasing them adorned in matching olive green robes. The photo swiftly captured attention, prompting widespread speculation about the status of their relationship. Despite the fervent curiosity surrounding the pair, neither Anand nor Radhika, nor their families, provided any official confirmation or denial regarding the rumors circulating at that time.

Radhika Merchant attended Isha Ambani's wedding

Isha Ambani's wedding to industrialist Anand Piramal stood as one of the most notable events of 2018. Amidst the opulent celebrations, it was the undeniable chemistry between Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant that captured the spotlight.

Isha's engagement, held at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy, marked another memorable moment where Radhika's presence garnered attention. Walking alongside Anant, Radhika stunned onlookers in a captivating red dress, creating a striking image that swiftly went viral. This picture further fueled speculations about their relationship, solidifying the rumors that had been circulating about the duo.

Radhika's presence was a constant at the festivities, seamlessly blending into the Ambani family's circle. In fact, she played a significant role in all the functions of Isha's wedding, becoming an integral part of the memorable affair.

Radhika's presence was striking during Isha Ambani's phoolon ki chadar ceremony, where she accompanied Anant and walked alongside Isha, holding her hand along with Akash's then-girlfriend, Shloka Mehta. The image, which circulated widely on social media, captured the essence of unity and familial bonds as Anant and Akash carried the phoolon ki chadar.

In the midst of Isha's resplendent bridal attire, Radhika also shone brightly, donning a stunning beige lehenga that complemented the grandeur of the occasion.

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's chemistry shone at Akash Ambani's wedding

Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani once again captured headlines in 2019, as their beautiful pictures from the wedding festivities of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta garnered widespread attention among netizens.

Radhika was prominently featured at the first birthday celebrations of Akash and Shloka's son, Prithvi Akash Ambani. Arriving in the same car as Akash, Anant, Nita, and Mukesh Ambani, her presence added to the family's joyous occasion. Notably, she was seen holding Nita's hand in several photos, further highlighting her close relationship with the Ambani family.

Advertisement

Ambanis organised Radhika’s Arangetram ceremony