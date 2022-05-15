Naagin EXCLUSIVE: VFX work for Sharddha Kapoor starrer begins in June; To start filming post Luv Ranjan’s film

In October 2020, Sharddha Kapoor officially announced that she will be a part of Nikhil Dwivedi and Vishal Furia’s Naagin. “It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore,” the actress wrote on Twitter. Pinkvilla now has a new update on this much awaited film.

We have learnt that the makers will start work on visual effects from next month. “Naagin is a big project, and will require heavy VFX too. So the makers will start VFX modelling from June. Other pre-production work including casting for supporting actors and scouting for apt locations has already begun. Shraddha will start shooting for the film after completing her work on Luv Ranjan’s untitled next with Ranbir Kapoor,” informs a source close to the development.

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla earlier, Nikhil had opened up about casting Shraddha in the titular role. “The only person I really thought of was Shraddha because I think she is one of the few actresses we have who has this unique quality of being a girl next door and can turn into a very sensuous woman the next day if she wants to. Something very interesting that happened was when I approached Shraddha for the first time and she said that she had read about this announcement some months back and that I was making it. She told me that since childhood she wanted to do this and she hoped that we approached her for the film,” the filmmaker had said.

