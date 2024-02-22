Shraddha Kapoor's cousin Priyank Sharma and wife Shaza Morani blessed with a baby girl

Exciting news fills the air for Shraddha Kapoor's cousin, Priyank Sharma, and his wife, Shaza Morani, as they celebrate the arrival of their first child, ushering them into the beautiful journey of parenthood. Priyank's parents, actress Padmini Kolhapure and producer Pradeep Sharma, alongside Shaza's parents, producer Karim Morani and his wife Zara Morani, now proudly bear the cherished title of grandparents. It's a heartwarming moment for the entire family as they warmly embrace this precious new addition to their familial circle.

Priyank Sharma and Shaza Morani have become parents to a baby girl

According to a recent report in Times Now, Priyank Sharma, and his wife, Shaza Morani, who tied the knot in 2021, have now welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Reportedly, the little one was born yesterday on February 21.

