Shreyas Talpade hints Akshay Kumar starrer Welcome to the Jungle's intriguing plot; 'It's a pretty funny story'

The eagerly awaited third installment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome to the Jungle, is slated to hit theaters on December 20 this year, much to the excitement of fans. Since the release of the first glimpse of the film last year, there has been considerable buzz surrounding it, primarily due to its stellar star cast and its departure from the previous two films in the series. Now, Shreyas Talpade, who plays a significant role in the film, has provided some insight into its plot.

Shreyas Talpade opens up about Welcome to the Jungle

In a recent interview with News18 Showsha, Shreyas Talpade shared insights into the upcoming film. He said, "It’s a pretty interesting and funny story about these guys all coming together and pulling off a kind of stunt. The brief was very clear, let’s have some madness on set and let’s make sure we entertain people. I’m looking forward to the next big schedule we’ll have in March."

He went on to disclose that there are some wild scenes featuring him and Tusshar Kapoor. One of the unique selling points (USPs) of the film is not only their chemistry but also the reunion of Arshad Warsi and Sanjay Dutt on screen.

For those unaware, Shreyas and Tusshar's chemistry has been adored by audiences in the Golmaal franchise, while Arshad and Sanjay's camaraderie has won hearts in the Munnabhai franchise.

Advertisement

While Shreyas is currently shooting for Welcome to the Jungle, he also has Golmaal 5 in the pipeline.

More about Welcome to the Jungle

Welcome To The Jungle, the highly anticipated third installment of the beloved Welcome series, is helmed by director Ahmed Khan. With an impressive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, Suniel Shetty, Lara Dutta and more, the movie has captured the anticipation of fans everywhere.

ALSO READ: PICS: Meezaan Jafry poses with Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash