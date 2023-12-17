Shreyas Talpade's filmmaker friend shares update on his health; reveals when he will be discharged

The news of Bollywood actor Shreyas Talpade suffering a cardiac arrest surfaced on Thursday while he was shooting for his upcoming film, Welcome To The Jungle, following which he had to undergo an angioplasty. While the updates of his health recovery have been bringing a sigh of relief to his fans, now in the latest update, actor’s close friend has revealed when he will be discharged from the hospital.

Shreyas Talpade's close friend shares latest health update

According to a report published in The Times of India, according to Shreyas Talpade’s close friend and Kaal director, Soham Shah was quoted saying, “In all likelihood, he (Shreyas Talpade) is likely to be discharged Sunday night or Monday morning... I visited him on the same night he was taken to hospital and I was there today (Friday). It was a big relief to see Shreyas smiling and talking with me, being back to himself."

In addition to this, he also stated that he was ‘filled with gratitude and blessings’ as he credited Shreyas’ wife Deepti Shreyas Talpade who played an important role in ensuring that the actor got the required medical attention at the right time after suffering the cardiac arrest.

‘They both have felt divine intervention that he was revived back, as it was a very challenging time to reach the hospital battling the traffic. Thank God he's recovering well and everyone's best wishes are with him,’ he was quoted as saying.

Advertisement

Shreyas Talpde's wife, Deepti Shreyas Talpade's official statement on actor's health

Notably, earlier on Friday, Deepti taking to her social media handle had also issued an official statement to share the health update about the actor. The statement read, “I want to express my heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming concern and well-wishes following the recent health scare my husband experienced. I’m relieved to update everyone that he is now in stable condition and will be discharged in a few days. The medical team’s exceptional care and timely response have been instrumental during this time, and we are grateful for their expertise."

She had added, "We kindly request respect for our privacy as he continues his recovery. Your unwavering support has been a tremendous source of strength for both of us.”

ALSO READ: WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'absolute madness' with Arshad Warsi-Lara Dutta on Welcome To The Jungle set is fun