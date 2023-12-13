WATCH: Akshay Kumar's 'absolute madness' with Arshad Warsi-Lara Dutta on Welcome To The Jungle set is fun
Akshay Kumar shared an amusing video from the Welcome To The Jungle sets ft. Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Krushna Abhishek, Tusshar Kapoor, Disha Patani and others as they commence the shoot.
Bollywood's of the much-awaited films in recent times is the threequel to the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle. The film was announced earlier this year in September with a hilarious promo and it got fans excited instantly. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the film boasts an ensemble cast comprising Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, and others. As a pleasant surprise, Akshay Kumar dropped a video on his Instagram account as they started the film shoot in Mumbai.
Akshay Kumar shares amusing BTS video as team begins Welcome To The Jungle shoot
Today, on December 13, Akshay Kumar took to his Instagram handle and shared an amusing video as they kickstarted the shoot of Welcome To The Jungle in Mumbai. The amusing BTS video gives a peek into actress Lara Dutta holding a hunter in her hand as she commands Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi to move, whilst Krushna Abhishek and Tusshar Kapoor are standing aside.
In a hilarious turn of events, Akshay loses his balance and falls off from a height. On the other hand, Disha Patani and other divas are seen climbing the ladder to reach the height.
The video was shared with the caption, “Absolute madness of masti begins as we start the shoot of #WelcomeToTheJungle. Will need your wishes for this rollercoaster full of all things fun and crazy :) #Welcome3”
Have a look:
Reacting to the post shared by Akshay, his co-star Lara Dutta commented, “Le’ Gooooooo!!!! (accompanied by flexing biceps emoji).
In addition to this, several fans and followers reacted to the video as they eagerly await the film’s release. A fan wrote, “Shakal se hi comedy movie lag rhi h” and another fan commented, “Look toh mast lag raha hai”, another fan chimed in “#AkshayKumar looks flawless & in form. Eagerly waiting for #WelcomeToTheJungle”
About Welcome To The Jungle
The third installment of the Welcome franchise, Welcome To The Jungle boasts an ensemble cast. Apart from the cast mentioned above, it also stars Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Mika Singh, Sayaji Shinde, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, and Vrihi Kodvara.
Presented by Base Industries Group presents Welcome To The Jungle is backed by Firoz A. Nadiadwallah. The film will hit the theaters next year in the Christmas week, on 20th December 2024.
