Shyam Benegal's PICS with Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda & Divya Dutta from his 90th birthday bash take over internet after filmmaker's demise

The entertainment industry is currently dealing with the fact that acclaimed Indian filmmaker Shyam Benegal is no longer with us. This comes as a shocker to many of his B-town friends because nine days ago, the Manthan director celebrated his 90th birthday with some of his close friends from the industry. Today (December 23, 2024), social media is buzzing with pictures of his bash featuring Shabana Azmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Divya Dutta, and others.

On December 14, 2024, Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal celebrated his 90th birthday with some of his dear friends from the Hindi film industry. Soon after the celebration, senior actress Shabana Azmi took to her social media handles and dropped pictures from the intimate gathering.

Taking to her X (formerly Twitter) account, Azmi, who debuted with Shyam Benegal’s film Ankur in 1974, dropped a picture that featured actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Divya Dutta, Rajit Kapur, Atul Tiwari, filmmaker-actor Kunal Kapoor, and others.

She captioned the image, “Some of his actors with Shyam Benegal’s on his 90th birthday Mashallah.”

The National Film Award-winning actress also took to her Instagram handle a week ago and shared another image from Benegal’s birthday. This time, she posed with the birthday boy and Naseeruddin Shah. Describing the lovely picture; she expressed, “On #Shyam Benegal’s 90th birthday with my co-actor of many films and my favourite actor @Naseeruddin Shah. Why aren’t more people casting us together ?!!”

Soon after news of the filmmaker’s tragic demise made headlines, several Bollywood celebs took to social media to pay their last respect to Benegal. In his emotional post, Akshay Kumar penned, “Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji’s demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti.”

He was joined by Kajol, who stated, “Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary Shyam Benegal. His contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy with live on through his incredible body of work.”

Celebs like Karan Johar, Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, Manoj Bajpayee, Shekhar Kapur, and Urmila Matondkar mourned the demise of the Zubeidaa filmmaker.

