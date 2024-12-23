Shyam Benegal Passes Away: Akshay Kumar, Kajol, Karan Johar, Manoj Bajpayee and others mourn demise of legendary filmmaker

Trigger Warning: This article includes mentions of death.

Today, December 23, 2024, the Indian film industry suffered a major loss as renowned filmmaker and Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner Shyam Benegal passed away. The Manthan filmmaker has contributed significantly to the rich history of Indian cinema. But sadly, he breathed his last this evening. With a heavy heart, his daughter Pia Benegal confirmed the sad news. Soon after, several B-town celebs took to social media to mourn the tragic demise of the acclaimed Indian director.

Akshay Kumar was pained to hear about the passing away of Shyam Benegal. Paying his respect to the Indian filmmaker, the actor expressed, “Pained to know of Shyam Benegal ji’s demise. One of the finest filmmakers in our country, truly a legend. Om Shanti.”

Kumar was joined by Kajol, who paid tribute to the Dadasaheb Phalke Award winner and his legacy. Sharing a monochrome image of Benegal, who passed away at 90, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress penned, “Deeply saddened by the loss of the legendary Shyam Benegal. His contributions to Indian cinema are immeasurable and his legacy with live on through his incredible body of work.”

Karan Johar was also shocked to hear about the tragic demise of the Ankur and Zubeidaa filmmaker. Paying his tribute, KJo stated, “RIP sir…thank you for your cinema…for stories that shaped incredible talent and for pushing boundaries and creating pride in Indian cinema.”

Vicky Kaushal’s father, Sham Kaushal, also mourned the loss of the ace director. Kaushal dropped a picture of himself interacting with the filmmaker and wrote, “Sad news. Shyam babu passes away. RIP. Just 9 days ago celebrated his 90th birthday at his office.”

Manoj Bajpayee took the opportunity to pen a long note lauding the legacy of Shyam Benegal. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the actor dropped an old image of him standing with the director alongside Karisma Kapoor from the sets of their film Zubeidaa. Bajpayee expressed, “A heartbreaking loss for Indian cinema. Shyam Benegal wasn’t just a legend, he was a visionary who redefined storytelling and inspired generations.”

The Family Man actor added, “Working with him in Zubeidaa was a transformative experience for me, exposing me to his unique style of storytelling & nuanced understanding of performances. I’ll forever be grateful for the lessons I learned under his direction. It was an absolute honor to have had the opportunity to work with him. His legacy will live on in the stories he told and the lives he touched. Rest in peace Shyam Babu, Om Shanti.”

Bollywood filmmaker Shekhar Kapur also wrote a note on X stating that the late filmmaker created ‘the new wave’ cinema. He further expressed, “#shyambenegal will always be remembered as the man that changed the direction of Indian Cinema with films like Ankur, Manthan and countless others. He created stars out great actors like Shabama Azmi and Smita Patil. Farewell my friend and guide.”

Among the many celebs who took to social media to pay their last tribute to the veteran Indian filmmaker were actress Urmila Matondkar, filmmaker and writer Sudhir Mishra, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, President of India Smt Droupadi Murmu, and others.

