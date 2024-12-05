Meet actor raised by single mother, worked with Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan & many big stars; also dreamed of being Yash Chopra heroine

Some of the actors lead a very inspiring journey that makes them a star in real life as well. Meet this actress who was raised by a single mother since the age of 7, but she has worked hard to carve her name in the Hindi film industry. She gained fame after playing supporting roles in films starring Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor and more. Well we are talking about none other than Divya Dutta.

Divya Dutta's mother Nalini Dutta was a government officer and doctor. She single handedly raised the actress and her brother since their father passed away. Divya once described her mother as fearless. She worked in a TV show when she was still in school. She made her film debut in 1994 with the film Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna.

Later ,Divya Dutta got opportunities to work with big stars. In 1995 she starred as a lead opposite Salman Khan in 1995 drama film Veergati. She also played small and supporting roles later in films like Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat, Gharwali Baharwali, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and more.

She gained fame after playing a role in Train to Pakistan. Divya worked with Shah Rukh Khan in Veer-Zaara where she won the best supporting actress award nominations in different award shows. The actress didn't get married and wants to continue enjoying her life.

Since then she has continued to establish her career by doing experimental and distinct roles on-screen. Her ability to effortlessly portray a character has brought her to limelight. She played significant roles in films like Heroine, Gippi and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. Divya Dutta has completed 30 years in cinema and is still looking forward to play interesting roles on-screen.

