Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals what Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt told him after Gully Boy: 'Your life is going to change'

Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead proved to be a big hit at the box office 5 years back. Apart from Ranveer and Alia's performances, the film became a topic of discussion for debutante Siddhant Chaturvedi as well. He became an overnight star thanks to his character of MC Sher. The actor has now shared how both Ranveer and Alia had told him after watching the film, that his life was going to change.

Siddhant Chaturvedi on Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt's feedback after Gully Boy

During an interview with The Lallantop, Siddhant Chaturvedi talked about how Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt gave him thrilling feedback after watching Gully Boy. Recalling how an excited Ranveer sent him a long voice note on WhatsApp after watching the film at the Berlin Film Festival, the actor said, "Gully Boy was at Berlin Film Festival. I could not go… Limited crew was allowed. So, after our premiere, I got a voice note from Ranveer at around 2-3 am. ‘You killed it! Standing ovation. You have no idea your life is going to change!’ He was so happy for me, and had seen the film for the first time."

Further adding about Ranveer's excitement that suggested something magical, Siddhant added, "It was a long voice note and he kept saying, ‘What have you done, this is iconic, what a character.’ The first time I heard about my film was from him, and I knew that some magic has happened,”

Advertisement

Siddhant also recalled how Alia's feedback was a cinematic moment for him and his family. The actor recalled how he along with his family had arrived for the Mumbai premiere of the film and Alia met them in the elevator. “Just when the doors were about to close, Alia Bhatt comes in with her bodyguard. My mother and brother’s jaws dropped. When the lift door opened, she turned and said, ‘You know your life is going to change right?’ It was cinematic, because she said this and walked off. Then, after the media screening, there was a wave of journalists, fans. My dad had tears; he was crying during the entire film! He saw the film 25 times; he watched it every day in some theatre,”

About Gully Boy

The musical and romance drama starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead along with Siddhant Chaturvedi, Kalki Koechlin, Vijay Varma, and Vijay Raaz released on Valentine's Day 2019 and did a lifetime business of Rs 134.24 crore in India. The music of the film became a chartbuster including the Sher Aaya Sher which was based on Siddhant.

ALSO READ: Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi was offered role in Brahmastra? Actor recalls being 'blacklisted' due to THIS reason