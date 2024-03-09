Did you know Siddhant Chaturvedi was offered role in Brahmastra? Actor recalls being 'blacklisted' due to THIS reason

Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi had a remarkable Bollywood debut with the 2019 movie Gully Boy, where he starred alongside Ranveer Singh. In a recent interview, Siddhant shared that he received strong criticism from casting professionals for turning down the film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva.

Siddhant Chaturvedi reveals he rejected a role in Brahmastra and was 'blacklisted' post that

During a recent interaction with The Lallantop, Siddhant Chaturvedi mentioned that due to the absence of a script or sufficient details, he felt unsure about his role in Brahmastra. He recalled, “Mujhe blacklist kar diya gaya casting se. Blacklist kar diya ki ye toh pagal hai ladka. Badnaam ho gaya tha main casting circuit mein ki ye select ho ke na bol deta hai.”

He mentioned that people would think, 'Who is he? He's arrogant, cocky.' Fortunately, the making of that film took a long time. By then, Gully Boy had been released. He believes that the character he was offered in Brahmastra was eventually edited out of the film. In a way, he thinks everything happened for the best.

Speaking about the same, he mentioned that a month before Gully Boy, he was offered a role in Brahmastra, a huge film that later became the biggest. He got the offer through a casting director, but no script or audition was provided. The role was for a character in an action fantasy film, and they mentioned his martial arts skills as relevant.

He said, "One month before Gully Boy, this (Brahmastra) happened. The makers of a very big film that eventually became the biggest film offered me a part. I had got it through a casting director. It was one of the characters, but it didn't have any script or audition. They said that you do martial arts, it was an action fantasy film. Ek ashram hai, usme one of the superhero’s ka kirdar mila tha mujhe. So they said I should do it, and it's a VFX-heavy project, and it will take 5 years to make."

He then mentioned that he was scheduled to meet the main director, and it was a significant production deal for three films. The project was Brahmastra, and he was offered the role of one of the superheroes in the ashram. He expressed his excitement but requested Ayan Mukerji for a script to better understand the project.

He added, “The script was not there, and it was in some very initial stages. And they said that it is a 3-film lock-in. I was not able to understand what to do and there were long lines of audition for that role.”

Siddhant, who opted for other projects like Bunty Aur Babli 2, Gehraiyaan, and Phone Bhoot before Brahmastra hit the screens, experienced significant repercussions for turning down the role.

He said. “I told the casting director that I won’t be able to do it. He stood up and said, ‘Pagal hai, Dharma ke saath hai, 3 films ka contract hai.’ So I said, ‘Who will watch me if Amitabh Bachchan is there, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are there together.” The actor added that he should have at least two lines of dialogue to grasp what he would be saying in the movie.

