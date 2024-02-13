Sidharth Malhotra gifts THIS to wifey Kiara Advani on first anniversary, and it's not something materialistic

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani sure know how to make heads turn with their off-screen chemistry. The couple never fails in showering love on each other and setting a benchmark for everyone else. Well, recently the lovebirds celebrated their first wedding anniversary. The internet was ushing over the cute post that the Shershaah actor shared for his wife. But now the Fugly actress opened up about the gift that she received from her husband and we bet that is going to leave your hearts melted.

Sidharth Malhotra’s gift to Kiara Advani on their 1st anniversary

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani were present in Dubai at a luxurious event. The couple have been sharing pictures from the event and making all their fans gush over how hot they looked. But apart from that, a video of them on the red carpet of that event has been going viral. In the video, we can see that the actress was asked about the gift that she received from her husband on their first anniversary.

Kiara Advani blushingly looked at Sidharth Malhotra and revealed that it was an anniversary month and not just the day. To this, the actor added that he gifted his lovely wife a surprise trip that they went on. Well, it is always lovely for any couple to spend some quality time together considering that they are often busy with their hectic schedules.

Advertisement

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose at a party

It was recently that several pictures of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani from a party have been going viral. It is believed that these pictures were from their anniversary party in Delhi. Sidharth exuded sophistication in a striking red blazer paired with a black shimmery t-shirt and trousers ensemble, while Kiara epitomized elegance in a chic black midi dress adorned with intricate detailing at the hem. Together, the couple oozed charisma as they posed for photographs, emanating warmth and radiance with their captivating smiles.

Sidharth Malhotra on another love story with Kiara Advani

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, a fan queried the Student of the Year actor about the possibility of another love story with the Satyaprem Ki Katha actress. Sidharth's face lit up with a smile as he replied, "That's up to asking the directors and filmmakers." Reflecting on their previous film, Shershaah, he expressed gratitude for the love it received despite the love story being a brief part of the narrative, spanning around 12 to 15 minutes. He acknowledged that the real-life love story of Captain Vikram Batra and Dimple also resonated deeply with the audience.

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's work front

Sidharth recently appeared in Rohit Shetty's web series Indian Police Force, portraying a cop alongside Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Vivek Oberoi. Upcoming projects include Yodha with Disha Patani and Rashii Khanna.

On the other hand, Kiara is set to make a splash in the Telugu film industry with Game Changer, a political action thriller directed by S. Shankar and co-starring Ram Charan. Additionally, she is poised to enter the YRF spy universe with the highly anticipated action-packed thriller War 2, sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Junior NTR. We bet fans cannot wait to watch her alongside Hrithik and Junior NTR.

ALSO READ: Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani dazzle in style as they attend party in Delhi; PICS go viral