Singham Again: Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone looks fearless in Ajay Devgn’s iconic pose; Rohit Shetty calls her his ‘hero’

Everyone is waiting for Rohit Shetty’s most-anticipated film of the year, Singham Again. The film consists of an ensemble star cast including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone in key roles. In addition to this, the action entertainer will also star Arjun Kapoor in the role of an antagonist. A while back, the director has yet again stirred the internet with the latest glimpse of mom-to-be Deepika Padukone.



It was only last year that makers introduced Deepika donning the role of fierce Shakti Shetty in Singham Again. Now, months later, Rohit Shetty dropped another stunning photo of his ‘Lady Singham,’ striking the film's iconic pose.

Rohit Shetty drops new photo of Deepika Padukone from Singham Again sets

On April 19, a while back, Rohit Shetty took to his Instagram handle and dropped the latest picture of Deepika Padukone as IPS Shakti Shetty. In the photo, the actress was seen striking iconic Ajay Devgn’s Singham step exuding fearless charm around. The hit-maker expressed in the caption, “MY HERO… REEL MEIN BHI AUR REAL MEIN BHI LADY SINGHAM!!! @deepikapadukone.”

Take a look:

It is worth mentioning that it was just a couple of days that several pictures from the sets of Singham Again had gone viral on the internet, leaving fans wanting more of it.

Deepika Padukone introduced as Shakti Shetty in Singham Again

Last year in October the makers unveiled the first look of the actress as Shakti Shetty. In the two photos shared, the actress looked fierce in uniform and wielding a gun. In the photo, the actress’ face was smeared with blood while she laughed out loud as she put a revolver inside the mouth of a man, whose hair she grabbed in another hand.

Take a look:

In addition to this, setting the mood of the film right, one could also see lots of bodies and car wreckage around them as a burning building stood in the backdrop. Meanwhile, another photo featured Deepika holding the pistol close to her face and laughing looking into the camera. While sharing the photo, she had captioned, “Introducing… Shakti Shetty! Singham Again."

Singham Again is poised for a theatrical release on August 15, 2024, later this year.