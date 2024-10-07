Singham Again Trailer OUT: Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone fight 'villain' Arjun Kapoor in Ramayan-inspired larger-than-life actioner

Rohit Shetty is back with his action-packed universe as the highly-anticipated Singham Again trailer has just been released, and it promises a thrilling Ramayan-inspired story. Featuring a powerhouse cast including Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, and others, the film is set to be a star-studded extravaganza. Singham Again will hit theaters on November 1, 2024. Scroll down to see the trailer!

In the Singham Again trailer, intense dialogues highlight the film's epic Ramayan-inspired narrative. Ajay reflects on the legend of Ram, emphasizing the lengths one would go to save his loved ones and drawing parallels to his own mission. He mentions that like Ram, who traveled 3,000 kilometres to rescue his wife Sita, he too would face challenges to protect Avni (Kareena).

The trailer hints at the recurring themes of sacrifice and valor, stating that if a character like Raavan (Arjun) exists, destruction will follow. With powerful music underscoring the drama, the film promises action and heroism. The video also introduces the formidable Lady Singham (Deepika), who shows her strength and determination alongside Ajay and other cast members.

The trailer showcases the powerful characters of Ranveer, Jackie Shroff and his son Tiger, and none other than Sooryavanshi Akshay, adding to the anticipation for the actioner.

Check out the trailer here:

Pinkvilla earlier reported that Rohit and Ajay will be filming with Salman Khan within the next 10 days, as the superstar has agreed to make a special cameo in Singham Again as a gesture for his friends.

The cameo will feature a long-awaited crossover moment, bringing Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey and Ajay Devgn’s Bajirao Singham together on screen for the first time.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, this is the third film in the Singham franchise. The franchise started with Singham in 2011, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both the films were commercial successes. The movie is a part of Shetty’s cop universe. It will clash with Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 at the box office.

