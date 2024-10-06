EXCLUSIVE: Rohit Shetty cuts a 4-minute 45-second trailer for Ajay Devgn's Singham Again; Longest for Hindi Film

Ajay Devgn fans have been eagerly waiting for the highly-awaited trailer of Singham Again. The makers of the Rohit Shetty directorial have already dropped an exciting video to announce the trailer’s release date, i.e. October 7, 2024. Meanwhile, Pinkvilla has exclusively learned its duration will be 4 minutes 45 seconds, and it will be the longest trailer ever for a Hindi film.

According to a source close to the development, the trailer of Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will feature Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff. The high-on-action action trailer will be the longest trailer ever for a Hindi film, with a duration of 4 minutes 45 seconds.

In addition to this, the trailer has an ample amount of action perfectly blended with drama and, dialogue baazi with all the heroes.

It was earlier in the day, on October 6, Rohit Shetty injected excitement amongst fans by sharing an exciting video comprising memorable glimpses from the celebrated franchise. The video clip included iconic scenes from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi, along with fans' reactions to them. It highlighted how the franchise has evolved with the audience’s love for it.

The video concluded in the voice of Rohit noting, "Jab sab dare hue the aapne hi saath nibhaya (When everyone was scared, only you supported us)", while pointing towards the audiences’ reaction during the pandemic. Furthermore, it has also had a glimpse of Ajay reprising his role of Bajirao Singham in the upcoming film.

Advertisement

"TRAILER OUT TOMORROW #SinghamAgain," the post was captioned.

Notably, Pinkvilla also exclusively informed you that the highly-awaited film will also be having a cameo appearance by Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey. A source close to the development revealed that Rohit and Ajay will be shooting with the superstar in the next 10 days, as he has agreed to do a special cameo in the film for friends, Rohit and Ajay.

Directed by Rohit Shetty, the film led by Ajay Devgn stars the above-mentioned stars in the pivotal roles. The fifth installment of the beloved franchise is poised to release on the auspicious occasion of Diwali later this year on November 1, 2024.

ALSO READ: Stree 2 director Amar Kaushik on family pressure to work with Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan; 'Maine bola picture bana raha hoon...'