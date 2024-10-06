The last month has been a roller-coaster ride, with speculations around the Rohit Shetty cop universe film, Singham Again led by Ajay Devgn, refusing to die down. And why not? Rohit Shetty has brought in the biggest ensemble of Indian Cinema, by getting together Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in the same film. And now, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that Singham Again has got even bigger, as Rohit Shetty has got in Salman Khan to play a special role in the film.

According to sources close to the development, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn will be shooting with Salman Khan in the next 10 days, as the superstar has agreed to do a special cameo in Singham Again for friends, Rohit Shetty and Ajay Devgn. “It’s one of the biggest crossovers of all time, as after years of wait, Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey will finally meet Ajay Devgn as Bajirao Singham in the third Singham film. It’s not an extended appearance like Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and Tiger Shroff, but Shetty is sure to tease the audience with a glimpse of Bajirao Singham and Chulbul Pandey in the same frame. It’s only Rohit Shetty, who could pull off this mega-crossover, that Indian Cinema lovers had been asking for the longest time,” revealed a source close to the development.

The source further added that Salman Khan has allotted one day to shoot for the sequence, and Rohit Shetty has already started prep for the same. “It’s a mega-collaboration, and the newest addition to his fabled cop-universe is Chulbul Pandey. While Singham Again will have a small glimpse of Chulbul Pandey, the future timeline of Rohit’s cop universe will definitely feature him in a full-fledged avatar,” the source added.

Rohit and the team are excited to welcome Chulbul Pandey to the cop universe. “Rohit met Salman Khan recently, and spoke to him about the grand plans in place to welcome him. Salman heard it out and said, ‘It’s you and Ajay. You are brothers. That’s enough for a reason for me to do the cameo,’. The unit is all charged up with this newest addition to Singham Again. The meeting took place 3 days back on the sets of Salman’s Eid 2025 release, Sikandar,” the source concluded.

The crossover of Singham and Chulbul Pandey has been making rounds for the last decade, and the same is finally set to happen during the Diwali 2024 weekend. As a statutory warning, ‘DON’T LEAVE THE CINEMA HALLS TILL THE END CREDITS ROLL OUT’, as if you do, you might just miss the union of two iconic cops of Indian Cinema. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

