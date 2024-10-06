Singham Again: Ajay Devgn’s FIRST GLIMPSE takes the internet by storm; Rohit Shetty shares messages for audience ‘Jab sab dare hue the…’

Singham Again is all set to release this Diwali, and the fans of the film's franchise can't wait any longer. Today, a day before its trailer release, filmmaker Rohit Shetty shared a special snippet of Ajay Devgn, aka OG ‘Bajirao Singham' from the upcoming film with a special message about the film's release on Diwali for fans of his cop universe.

In the video, shared by Rohit Shetty and other actors from cast members, including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, and more, all the movies of the cop Universe, starting from Singham to the latest entrant make an appearance. It includes scenes from Singham, Singham Returns, Simmba, and Sooryavanshi and also the reaction of fans inside and outside the theatres. In the background, we hear its creator, Rohit Shetty, speaking about the journey over the years.

He says, “Humne shuruaat Ki, aapne honsla badhaya, humne dil se mehnat ki, aapne gale se lagaya. Jab sab dare hue the, tab aapne hi saath diya, hamare iss universe ko apne hi parivaar banaya, aur tyohaar toh parivaar ke saath manaya jata Hai milte hai iss diwali. (We began, and you motivated us; we worked hard with all our heart, and you hugged us with appreciation. When the world was scared, you stood by us and made this universe into a family. Since festivals are celebrated with family, let's meet this Diwali.)"

The heartfelt message reminded fans of the much-anticipated film Singham Again's release on Diwali 2024. At the same time, at the video's end, we get a glimpse of Ajay Devgn in his iconic character, Bajirao Singham, who returns to the big screen after a long hiatus. However, a new change caught the eyes of fans as we saw a small patch of grey hair in our brave cop's hair, indicating his long journey. It will be exciting to watch what the trailer holds ahead.

Singham Again by Rohit Shetty is going to be a multi-starrer film that will be released on Diwali on November 1, 2024. It will star actors including Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, and Tiger Shroff. However, the film is also set to clash with the release of Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.