Did you know Sobhita Dhulipala auditioned for Dev Patel starrer Monkey Man ahead of her Cannes debut in 2016?

Sobhita Dhulipala has been making headlines as she embarks on her Hollywood journey in the upcoming film Monkey Man, co-starring Dev Patel. Recently, the film's trailer was unveiled, providing a sneak peek into Dev's character seeking revenge against the underworld for childhood traumas.

After releasing the trailer on her social media, the actress was congratulated by her industry friends for her debut. One of the congratulatory posts stood out as the actress shared an intriguing trivia tidbit about Monkey Man.

Sobhita Dhulipala on auditioning for her role in Monkey Man in 2016

Taking to Instagram, Anurag Kashyap, Sobhita's first director (Raman Raghav 2.0), gave a shoutout to Monkey Man by sharing the film’s trailer on his Instagram story. He wrote, "Finally. This looks so good." He tagged Sobhita Dhulipala, Sikandar Kher, and Makarand Deshpande in his story. Replying to him, Sobhita took a trip down memory lane and shared that she auditioned for the role in Monkey Man in 2016, just a day before she left for the Cannes Film Festival.

“Thank you Sir! Trivia: I auditioned for Monkey Man in 2016. It was a day before we (Anurag and Sobhita) left for the Cannes Film Festival with Raman Raghav 2.0 (My debut). Been a beautiful ride. Thank you for the vibes and wonder,” read Sobhita’s reply. Check out her Instagram story below.

About Monkey Man

Helmed by Dev Patel, the film was completed in 2021 and then sold to an OTT platform for reportedly 30 million dollars. The film marks Dev's directorial debut and stars Sharlto Copley, Pitobash, Sikandar Kher, Vipin Sharma, Ashwini Kalsekar, Adithi Kalkunte and Makarand Deshpande in supporting roles. The film is slated to release in the United States on April 5.

The trailer of Monkey Man was released on January 27. It portrays a man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to victimize the poor, powerless people. The film is inspired by the legend of Hanuman.

“An absolute joy to share the trailer of my debut Hollywood film #MonkeyMan Releasing 5th April across theatres globally @universalpictures #DevPatel @monkeypawproductions @jordanpeele,” wrote Sobhita, while sharing the trailer of the film.

