Best dressed celebs of this week: From Kriti Sanon to Tamannaah Bhatia, 5 celebs who stole limelight with their eccentric fashion

Hello, fashion lovers! Today is the day of the week when we take a deep dive into Bollywood’s glamorous fashion. This week, our Bollywood stars were seen on the red carpet for movie promotions, and were even spotted on a casual stroll, most of them served one stunning fashion look after another. Among those celebrities, we have selected 5 looks that have captured our hearts and will surely appeal to you too. Let’s take a look together.

Kriti Sanon’s all-black look

Kriti Sanon served up a plethora of looks, but this particular one is our top pick. Kriti rocked a black bodysuit with a plunging neckline and thin straps paired with a black pleated skirt featuring a loose belt. For accessories, she opted for black leather boots, adding some extra inches to her height. For glam, Kriti went for nude make-up with nude lipstick, subtle smokey eyes, a touch of eyeliner, and a hint of blush. She styled her hair in beach waves, completing the look effortlessly.

Janhvi Kapoor’s sequin look

Janhvi Kapoor picked a strapless bodycon gown by designer Naeem Khan. Her gown had exquisite sequin embellishments in the form of floral patterns in green, red, gold and purple hues. Her gown with floral sequins costs ₹4,23,100. The gown has a floor-length hem and a beautiful train that follows. The actress added blue droplet earrings to complete her look. Janhvi's make-up picks featured glossy coral lipstick, kohled eyes and metallic eyeshadow.

Tamannaah Bhatia’s all green look

Tamannaah Bhatia opted for a striking green outfit from designer brand AK-OK by Anamika Khanna this week. Her ensemble featured a long top with an off-shoulder design and a diagonal cut, extending down to her ankles. The top was adorned with green lace borders and adorned with green and white embroidery. Tamannaah completed her look with turquoise pumps and kept her make-up minimal yet elegant, with mascara-coated eyelashes, subtle eyeshadow, and a nude lip tint.

Alaya F’s alluring all-black look

Alaya F rocked an all-black look, exuding immense hotness. She wore a corset with thin straps and lace detailing, which accentuated her figure perfectly. The corset revealed just the right amount of skin through its sheer fabric, hugging her body snugly. She paired it with black ankle-length pants. For make-up, Alaya opted for a radiant base, well-shaped eyebrows, mascara-coated eyelashes, subtle brown eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick. She left her hair open in soft curls.

Sobhita Dhulipala’s all-white ensemble

Sobhita for the premiere of her film Monkey Man, picked an all-white ensemble from the shelves of designer Gaurav Gupta. Her outfit featured a bustier blouse with an off-shoulder neckline, crystal embellishments and peplum panels and she paired her top with trousers designed to look like a skirt. Sobhita accessorized her outfit with transparent stilettos and pink earrings adorned with gems. Her make-up picks for the day included arched brows, winged eyeliner, mascara-coated lashes and nude eyeshadow with glossy pink lipstick. Her hair was styled in a messy middle-parted bun.

These were our picks for the best-dressed celebrities of the week, from Kriti’s black dress to Sobhita’s all -white look. Now, we leave it up to you to let us know whose look you liked. Be sure to comment!

