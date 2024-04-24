Are alleged lovebirds Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala holidaying together? Fans comment

Apart from making headlines for his on-screen presence, actor Naga Chaitanya has often hit the front page for his rumored romance with actress Sobhita Dhulipala. The two alleged lovebirds have been spotted together multiple times, raising speculations about their relationship.

Recently, Naga Chaitanya took to Instagram to share a laidback and casual picture. Within moments of the post being uploaded, social media users noticed that actress Sobhita Dhulipala had liked the picture.

On the other hand, Sobhita also shared a few photos of hers on Instagram, and fans were quick to notice the backdrop and the jeep she was sitting in. Apparently, the two are holidaying together.

Are Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya together?

In the picture shared by Naga Chaitanya, the actor can be spotted sitting in a jeep, soaking in the sunset. He opted for a casual white tee with denim jeans, an inverted hip-hop-styled cap, and black shades.

The rumored couple first made the news after their public appearance at a restaurant in London. Although the duo has not officially confirmed their relationship, these viral moments of the two stars have certainly added to the speculations.

Sobhita Dhulipala on the work front

Sobhita Dhulipala was last seen in the web series Made in Heaven Season 2, where she essayed the role of a female lead.

The actress also had a major International release in the form of the Dev Patel starrer Monkey Man. However, due to issues with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the film is yet to be released in India.

Naga Chaitanya on the work front

Naga Chaitanya is currently shooting for his upcoming film Thandel, written and directed by Chandoo Mondeti. The film marks the second collaboration between Naga Chaitanya and the director, their previous film being Premam (a remake of the Malayalam movie Premam).

Thandel also marks Naga Chaitanya's second collaboration with actress Sai Pallavi after Love Story in 2021. After the failure of Custody and Thank You, Naga Chaitanya will look to make a comeback with Thandel.

Further, Allu Aravind has bankrolled the project under the Geetha Arts banner, while Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad has been roped in to score the music.

After Thandel, Naga Chaitanya will also star in the second season of his hit web series Dhootha, helmed by Vikram Kumar.

