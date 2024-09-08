Sonakshi Sinha says love grows when a couple honors each other's beliefs as she celebrates first Ganesh Chaturthi with Zaheer Iqbal post wedding

Sonakshi Sinha celebrated her first Ganesh Chaturthi after her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal and the internet has all hearts. The actress dropped a video of doing an aarti of Bappa with her beau and it’s wholesome. Sinha captioned her video, “Love grows in respect when a couple honors each other's beliefs in true harmony.”

Soon after this video went viral, several netizens took to her comment section and shared their thoughts. One user wrote, “This is what I like accepting and embracing each other’s religion and the rituals and ignore the world.” The second person expressed, “Nicee video .. sabse bda dhrm insaniyat he dil saf hona chahiye hindu muslim sb ek he (sic.)”

The third shared, “The happiness on your face after your marriage makes me believe in love post-marriage and makes me want to get married!” Many others dropped several red hearts in the comment section with a few wishing evil eyes remain off the couple. Check out the video in context here:-

Sonakshi Sinha tied the knot with her Double XL co-star Zaheer Iqbal in a civil ceremony on June 23rd, 2024. The duo didn’t exchange vows through any particular faith but kept their union to just legal registration followed by a star-studded reception on the same day. A few weeks later, Sonakshi gave an interview to ETimes where she shut all murmurs about marrying outside her religion.

The actress said that the noise was just outside and not in between them. “In the seven years that we were dating, the fact that we are from different faiths has never come up in a discussion. We both respect other religions. It's never been an issue for us or even a discussion,” Sinha said. Zaheer also added that while he may have 50,000 disagreements with his bae it will never have anything to do with religion.

Sonakshi Sinha is the only daughter of actors Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha. Zaheer, on the other hand, is the son of businessman Iqbal Ratansi who is also a close friend of Salman Khan. It was the superstar only who became a lucky link between Sona and Zaheer.

