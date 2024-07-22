Sonakshi Sinha recalls telling Zaheer Iqbal ‘I’m going to marry only you whether you like it or not’ during their early years of dating

Sonakshi Sinha is embracing one of the best years of her life so far, both personally and professionally. While she started the year by giving a career-defining performance in Heeramandi, the actress lately also tied the knot with the love of her life, Zaheer Iqbal. In a recent interview with Galatta India, Sonakshi admitted that she fell first, but he fell harder.

Who proposed first between Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal?

The Dabangg diva said, “When we started dating, I was the first one who told him I love you. I was the first one who told him I’m going to marry only you whether you like it or not.”

According to Sinha, Zaheer got onboard the train a little later. She said as they got to know each other over time and spent more time with each other and then together, their relationship grew deeper and reached the point when Iqbal also arrived at the agreement to get married.

Iqbal, who appeared alongside Sonakshi Sinha during the interview, defended his delay in saying yes to the wedding and said, “I was enjoying this relationship so much. When you grow up, a lot of people fill your head saying, shaadi ke baad sab badal jaata hai, so I was like badalne waala hai to isko aur thora enjoy kar lete hain.”

Why did Zaheer Iqbal didn’t cry when Sonakshi Sinha walked down the aisle?

The Notebook actor further revealed a funny incident that happened at the couple’s wedding. Zaheer said that, while he was all prepared that the emotion would suddenly hit him after seeing Sonakshi walk up to him, that feeling actually lasted only three seconds. “When I was just about to cry, I was like, I am so happy right now and said, ‘Come fast ya, fataafat shaadi karte hai chalo.’”

Sonakshi further added to his words and said that because their courtship, friendship, and relationship were so beautiful beyond a point, it didn’t really matter when the wedding took place - “Kyunki aapko pata hai aap karne hi waale ho.”

Sonakshi Sinha registered her wedding with Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, 2024, in a civil ceremony attended by only their close friends and family.

