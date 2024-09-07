Salman Khan remained on phone with Remo D'Souza's wife Lizelle throughout his operation, reveals director-choreographer recalling his ‘scary’ heart attack

Remo D’Souza directed one of Salman Khan’s most significant films, Race 3, which turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office. It’s often said that once you connect with the superstar, you become part of his world, and he makes sure his influence is always there. This was evident when Remo faced a serious heart attack; Salman stayed on the line the entire time during Remo’s surgery to offer his support.

“Salman (Khan) was the main person, who was constantly with my wife (Lizelle) on the phone, from the time I went inside the operation theatre to the time I came out, in the ICU and on the bed. He was there throughout on the call,” Remo revealed during a Mashable India podcast while adding that this was one of the many reasons why the superstar is loved massively and is known to have a golden heart.

For the unversed, this happened in 2020 when Remo suffered ‘100 percent blockage’ in his heart and had to undergo angiography at Kokilaben Hospital.

Remo D’Souza further in the same interview also detailed that entire day that turned his world upside down. The filmmaker said that he had to appear on a Bigg Boss episode the same evening. He was in the gym when he first started feeling uneasy so he avoided doing work out. But even his basic stretching started to give him increasing pain eventually making him feel puckish.

This was when Lizelle rushed him out from there for medical assistance. “When I reached the hospital, the doctor told me I have 100 percent blockage, it was a major heart attack,” Remo shared adding that Lizelle broke into tears and he started laughing along the way. The director couldn’t believe he had a cardiac arrest knowing the fact that he was a fitness freak.

“The doctor said it is because I am fit that I could walk and come, anyone else would have not made it here at all. It was scary. May lord not show even my enemy what I felt,” D’Souza shared.

On the work front, Remo will be next helming Be Happy headlined by Abhishek Bachchan.

