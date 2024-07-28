Sonakshi Sinha admits she was always clear about re-wearing her mom’s saree and jewelry for wedding; feels trend of simple bride will return

The beautiful bride Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying a new phase of her life after exchanging vows with Zaheer Iqbal. More than how simple and soothing the wedding the couple had, the actress’ outfit became a trending talk of the town. Sonakshi re-wore her mother Poonam Sinha’s wedding saree for her big day making it both a sustainable and emotional affair.

Recently while speaking on the sidelines of Hyundai FDCI India Couture Week 2024 on Saturday (July 27th) evening, Sonakshi Sinha revealed why she decided to wear her mom’s saree.

Sonakshi Sinha on her wedding outfit

Speaking to reporters, Sinha admitted, “It took us five minutes to choose our outfits” and further stressed that the trend of ‘a simpler but beautiful bride’; will return. The 37-year-old married Zaheer Iqbal in a low-key civil ceremony after seven years of dating and in the presence of her close friends and family.

The Dabangg actress who wore Poonam Sinha’s saree and jewellery during the signing ceremony donned a red banarasi saree for her reception. “I was very clear in my head that for my actual signing and the wedding, I wanted to wear my mother’s saree and her jewelry, which is exactly what I did… It was all in my head and we just brought it to life on that day,” Sonakshi revealed.

Sonakshi Sinha ‘genuinely’ feels the trend of simple brides will return

The actress said she had the freedom to fully enjoy her big day because she was comfortable, able to breathe and move around. Sonakshi said that she didn’t stress herself out and added, “A simpler but very beautiful bride… That’s going to be a forthcoming trend.”

Coming to Zaheer, then the groom also wore ivory-hued embroidered kurta-pajama for the signing ceremony followed by a white open jacket with a shirt and matching pants for the reception. “We went to his friend, who is a designer, and he saw one outfit and he was like ‘Oh, I will wear this.’ We are not that fussy,” Sonakshi said revealing how her husband’s outfit was decided.

On the work front, Sonakshi Sinha was last seen in Zee 5’s Kakuda alongside Riteish Deshmukh, Aasif Khan, and Saqib Saleem in key roles.

