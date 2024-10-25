Soni Razdan Birthday: When 3-year-old Alia Bhatt surprised her mother by performing at local supermarket

Soni Razdan is celebrating her birthday on October 26, 2024, she is a renowned Indian actress and filmmaker known for her versatility and impactful performances across film and television. Off-screen, she is the mother of acclaimed actress Alia Bhatt and is married to filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt. Now, on her birthday, we take a look at a fun anecdote when young Alia surprised her with a performance at a local supermarket and she realized that she was destined to be an actor.

In an old interview with Mojo Story, Soni Razdan shared a story from Alia Bhatt’s childhood, recalling a moment when Alia was about two and a half or three years old. She described how they had gone shopping at Foodland, one of the first supermarkets in the area, which she often visited with her kids.

On that particular day, Alia, dressed in a cute little frock, started behaving differently than she did at home. In the store’s aisle, with a few people around, Alia asked her for something in an unusually sweet and polite manner, clearly aware of the people around her.

Soni noted that this wasn’t how Alia would normally speak at home, but she was clearly performing for the small audience in the store.

When Soni initially said no to her request, The Alpha actress pleaded in an even more charming way, catching the attention of everyone around them, who remarked how adorable she was.

Seeing how the crowd reacted, Alia continued her little performance. Soni, feeling the pressure of the moment, gave in and agreed to let her have what she wanted, realizing that refusing would make her look harsh in front of the others.

It was in that moment, Soni explained, that she realized Alia had a natural talent for performance. Even as a toddler, she was aware of her audience and responded to it, leading her mother to understand that acting was in her genes, something she wouldn’t be able to escape.

Soni concluded that this was the moment she knew Alia was destined to be an actor, even before Alia herself might have realized it.

