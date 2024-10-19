Is Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's Krishna Raj bungalow ready? Here's when couple is expected to move into new house with daughter Raha

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been spotted visiting the construction site of the Krishna Raj bungalow various times in the past few months. They were also accompanied by their daughter Raha and Ranbir’s mother, Neetu Kapoor, on some occasions. It looks like their new home is now ready. The couple is reportedly expected to move into the house with their daughter on Diwali 2024.

Today, October 19, 2024, the paparazzo Pallav Paliwal shared a glimpse of the Krishna Raj Bungalow’s exterior. It appeared that the construction work on the house was completed recently. The paparazzo stated that the house is now ready. He added that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor might shift into their new home on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.

Amid their busy work schedules, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor make sure to spend quality time with each other and their daughter Raha Kapoor. In September, Alia made her Paris Fashion Week debut and she was accompanied by her family on this trip. Later, on Ranbir’s birthday, Alia shared some heartwarming glimpses from their time in France.

In one picture, the power couple and their little munchkin were seen hugging a tree. In the caption, Alia wrote, “Sometimes all you need is a giant hug .. & you make life feel like one. happy birthday baby.” Have a look!

Alia Bhatt is currently in Kashmir, where she is shooting for her highly anticipated YRF Spy Universe movie Alpha with Sharvari Wagh. The film is directed by The Railway Men fame Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. Alpha is scheduled to hit the big screens on Christmas 2025.

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor has been shooting for his epic Ramayana with director Nitesh Tiwari this year. He is portraying the character of Lord Ram.

Alia and Ranbir will move on to Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War after wrapping up their commitments. They have been spotted at his office for meetings many times in the past few days. Vicky Kaushal also plays the lead role in the film. Love & War is slated for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

