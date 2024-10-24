Sara Ali Khan and Ayushmann Khurrana chill together on the sets of their upcoming untitled film; actress drops BTS pic

Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan are collaborating on their first project under Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. Pinkvilla previously reported that his next film, following Dream Girl 2, will be produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga, with Aakash Kaushik as the director. Recently, Sara took to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes photo from the set of the untitled spy comedy.

In the shared image, Sara is seen posing with Ayushmann and director Aakash, with the backdrop appearing to be a hill station.

Sara is dressed in a black hoodie and jeans, accessorized with earmuffs, while Ayushmann is wearing a black puffer jacket. Director Kaushik is also seen posing alongside the duo.

See the BTS picture here:

The yet-to-be-titled film will be helmed by Aakash Kaushik and is being described as a unique spy comedy. Pinkvilla earlier revealed that Karan and Guneet are very enthusiastic about the subject, noting that the script has developed well with an ideal mix of espionage and humor.

It checked all the boxes for a commercial film, featuring elements of scale, excitement, action, and plenty of comedy. The trio of Karan, Guneet, and Aakash believed that Ayushmann Khurrana was the perfect fit for the role.

The film is expected to be a quintessential Ayushmann Khurrana project, as it defies all the conventions of spy films in Hindi cinema to date.

Aakash Kaushik, who has previously contributed to several comedy films as a writer, is now poised to make his directorial debut with this spy comedy.

The source mentioned that filming was expected to begin in a couple of months, with an official announcement regarding the title set to be made soon.

Preparations were already underway, with the team planning to start shooting by June 2024. The project was being produced in collaboration between Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment.

Meanwhile, Sara was last seen in Ae Watan Mere Watan with Emraan Hashmi and Abhay Verma among others.

