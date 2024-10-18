Alpha: Alia Bhatt shines in new PICS from Kashmir shoot of YRF Spy Universe film with Sharvari

Alpha, the upcoming installment in the YRF Spy Universe, has quickly become one of the most anticipated movies. Alia Bhatt is set to headline this action thriller alongside Sharvari, and the actresses have been shooting for the film in full swing over the past few months. They recently returned to Kashmir to continue the film's schedule, and new pictures have surfaced showing Alia shining in her natural beauty.

On October 18, 2024, the official Instagram account of the hotel that hosted Alia Bhatt in Kashmir shared stunning pictures of the actress. In the photos, Alia was seen wearing a white cardigan paired with navy blue pants, complemented by a warm white muffler around her neck. She sported a no-makeup look and styled her hair in a bun while carrying a handbag in one arm.

Another individual was seen in the picture, presenting her with what appeared to be an antique item. The post's caption read, “It was a pleasure hosting you, Alia Bhatt! Your presence brought an extra sparkle to the beauty of Kashmir. We look forward to your next visit.”

Have a look at the post!

Earlier in August, Alia Bhatt and Sharvari were also shooting in Kashmir, where the duo shared a heartwarming picture on their Instagram. They stood together at a picturesque location near a river, facing away from the camera, wearing winter jackets, with their arms wrapped around each other. The girls formed a heart shape with their hands. They captioned the post, “Love, ALPHA!”

Advertisement

Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail and produced by Aditya Chopra. According to exclusive reports from Pinkvilla, Bobby Deol will play the antagonist, while Anil Kapoor will portray the head of R&AW. The film's release date has been announced, with Alpha scheduled to hit cinemas on December 25, 2025, during the Christmas holiday.

In addition to this, Alia Bhatt has been meeting regularly with Sanjay Leela Bhansali in preparation for the shoot of Love & War. This epic film, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal, is set for a theatrical release on March 20, 2026.

ALSO READ: INSIDE Radhika Merchant’s star-studded birthday bash ft. Janhvi Kapoor, Shikhar Pahariya, Suhana Khan, Aryan, Ananya Panday and more