Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Bigg Boss OTT 2 finalist Manisha Rani gets tremendous support from THIS Bollywood star

Famed for her appearance on Bigg Boss OTT 2, Manisha Rani is already making jaws drop on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 with her extraordinary performance in the finale. As a standout contestant in this season's premier dance reality show, Manisha's dynamic entry as a wildcard has not only solidified her place in the top five finalists but has also earned her a dedicated fanbase thanks to her versatile performances week after week. Recently, she has garnered support from everyone, including a noted Bollywood actor. Manisha shared a post acknowledging the significant backing she received from the actor.

Who supported Manisha Rani?

After becoming a wildcard entry on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, Manisha Rani emerged as one of the strongest contenders following Shiv Thakre's eviction. Bollywood star Sonu Sood, known for his humanitarian efforts during the pandemic, is among her supporters. Overwhelmed by his support, Manisha expressed her gratitude on Instagram, saying, “You are my inspiration, aapne mere lie itna kaha ye mere lie bahut Badi baat hai ..Thank you so much @sonu_sood sir, Ab apka aashirwaad bhi mil gaya or ham chahenge ki Apke sath mil kar aur bhi logo ke chehre pe muskan laae (Aur App jo karte hai ,Uska 10 % v agar hum kar liye toh mujhe laga ki Meri life Safal ho gayi You are my inspiration, what you have said for me is a very big thing.. Thank you so much @sonu_sood sir, Now that I have received your blessings, we would like to bring smiles to more people's faces with you. And if we can do even 10% of what you do, I would feel that my life has been successful)!”

What Sonu Sood has said in Manisha’s support?

With the Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11 finale week coming close everyone is showing support for their favourite contestant. Therefore, Sonu Sood is also seen rooting for his favorite contestant Manisha Rani, who has showcased her talent with her versatile performances. Recently, when Manisha Rani shared Sonu Sood’s video on her Instagram, where he is supporting her.

In the video Sonu Sood was saying, “Hey Manisha Rani pehle to bahut mubarakbaad dena chahunga ki is chhoti si umar mein apko lagta hai ki apko society ke liye kuch karna chahiye (Hey Manisha Rani, first of all, I would like to congratulate you for feeling that you should do something for society at such a young age).” He further said that he is impressed that she has extended a hand to many people and now that she is earning name and fame.

Adding on he says that it is good to earn a name and fame but it is very small in front of a good deed and the Almighty is always with them who do the good deeds. Further, he added, “My wishes are always with you, keep on good work going and I promise jab bhi humari mulaqaat hogi humlog milkar judkar aur zindagiya badalne ki koshish krenge aur chehro par muskaan lane ki koshish krenge. All the best and keep working hard to make your parents proud. All the best (My wishes are always with you, keep the good work going and I promise whenever we meet, we will try to change lives together and strive to bring smiles to faces. All the best and keep working hard to make your parents proud. All the best).”

Manisha Rani's social work

Manisha Rani is dedicated to social work and making a difference in people's lives. She shares original and relatable content on her social media, showcasing her genuine self. Celebrating her achievements with underprivileged girls and taking on the responsibility to sponsor the education of 11 girls, Manisha aims to help as many people as possible, be a good person, and spread happiness.

About Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11

Following Shiv Thakre's eviction, Manisha Rani's competition includes Shoaib Ibrahim among the top five finalists of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, along with Adrija Sinha, Sreerama Chandra, and Dhanashree Verma. The finale episode is set to air on television on 2nd March 2024.

