Sonu Sood becomes latest victim of deep fake, urges fans to be 'vigilant' of cybercriminals

The advent of artificial intelligence has its pros and cons. While it has helped in a lot of ways, one of the darker aspects of it is the deep fake technology that has been creating news lately for all the wrong reasons. Recently, Sonu Sood took to his social media handle to spread awareness about fraudsters who are using his identity to scam people.

Sonu Sood asks people to be aware of cyber criminals

Sonu Sood is the latest celebrity to become a victim of the deepfake. Today, on January 18th, Sonu Sood took to his Instagram story to share a video of someone using his face via deepfake technology to scam people. The actor said that someone tried to extract money from a family by talking to them via video call and pretending to be him. He then urged people to be aware when they receive such calls.

He wrote: "This is the latest incident where someone tried to extract money from an unsuspecting family by chatting with them through video call pretending to be Sonu Sood. Many innocent individuals fall into this trap. I request all of you to be vigilant if you receive such calls."

Take a look at the screenshot of his story!

Celebs who fell prey to deep fake

In December, a video of Priyanka Chopra went viral on the internet. In it, her face was morphed and deep-faked into the face of a woman in a fake brand promotion video where she talks about her annual earnings and promotes a brand.

Prior to that in November, Rashmika Mandanna became the first Bollywood celebrity to fall prey to this technology. Her face was replaced on a British influencer's body and the video spread like wildfire. The actress later took to social media and called the situation extremely scary. Several big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Mrunal Thakur voiced their concern over the fake video. Deepfake videos of Kajol, Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif also went viral last year.

