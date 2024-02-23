Sonu Sood pens gratitude note for anonymous fan who paid his dinner bill; 'Really touched by this gesture'

During the Covid-19 pandemic, actor Sonu Sood gained widespread acclaim for his philanthropic efforts. He helped people across the country return home and provided crucial aid during India's difficult period. Now, the actor has expressed his gratitude to an anonymous fan who covered his entire restaurant bill at the restaurant he was dining at.

Today, on February 23, popular Bollywood actor Sonu Sood took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of a sweet note left by an anonymous fan who paid the dinner bill of the actor in the restaurant he was dining at. The note read, “Thank you for all the good work that you do for the country,” and drew a smiley at the end of the note.

Sharing the picture of the note, Sonu wrote in his caption, “I don’t know who did this but someone paid for the entire bill of our dinner at a restaurant and left this sweet note .. Really touched by this gesture. Thank u buddy. Means a lot,” and added two red heart emojis and a folded hand emoji.

As soon as the actor dropped the post, fans flooded his comments section with love and appreciation. One user wrote, “You really Deserve this sweet gesture and appreciate that person too,” and added a red herat emoji and a peacock emoji. One more user wrote, “Goodness attracts goodness.” Another user wrote, “You deserve this @sonu_sood you have such a kind heart,” and added a clapping emoji, a fire emoji and a raised hands emoji

Sonu Sood’s work front

On the work front, in his upcoming project, the popular actor Sonu Sood will star in a cybercrime thriller titled Fateh, which is co-produced by Zee Studios and the actor’s own production company, Shakti Sagar Productions. The movie, which features Sonu Sood and Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead roles, is directed by Sonu Sood himself. Scheduled for release this year, the film portrays Sood as a tech-savvy agent who assists victims of cybercrime.

