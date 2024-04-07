Disha Patani pens sweetest birthday wish for Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan; calls him ‘living legend'

Disha Patani is among the most popular actresses in Bollywood. She is recognized for her roles in movies like Yodha, Baaghi, and M.S. Dhoni among others. In the year 2017, she worked on the action-adventure film Kung Fu Yoga with Jackie Chan, essaying the role of Ashmita. Today, while the international icon is celebrating his 70th birthday, the actress took to her social media handle and shared some pictures to extend her warm wishes.

Disha Patani wishes Kung Fu Yoga co-star Jackie Chan on his birthday

Today, on April 7, a while back, Disha Patani took to her Instagram stories and shared some cute pictures of international legend, Jackie Chan. The first picture is from the times she shot for the international project. In the photograph, the two are seen standing in the picturesque landscape of mountains. The two are seen beaming sweet smiles as they posed for the camera.

While Disha is seen sporting a green jacket, Jackie Chan donned a blue hoodie with a matching cap and sweater tied around his shoulders. Sharing the throwback picture, the actress called Jackie Chan a ‘superhero’ and wrote, “70 years young (Accompanied by a flower emoji) Happy b’day to my superhero and the living legend Taguu (Accompanied by red-heart, and sparkle emoji)”. In another picture, the actress shared an old photo of the actor and expressed, “Nobody like you (accompanied by red-heart emoji.”

“Thank you for making our childhood so memorable (Accompanied by sparkle emoji) @jackiechan,” she further added.

Take a look:

Kung Fu Yoga was released in 2017 that also starred Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur in key roles. A dance number in the film was also choreographed by Farah Khan.

Disha Patani's professional front

On the professional front, Disha Patani was last seen in Yodha alongside Sidharth Malhotra and Raashii Khanna. Directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre, the film was backed by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

She will be next seen in the eagerly-awaited sci-fi film, Kalki 2898-AD. To be made under the creative direction of Naag Ashvin, the film will also star megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Prabhas, and Kamal Haasan in key roles. Apart from the lead stars, the ensemble cast includes Rajendra Prasad, Pasupathy, Saswata Chatterjee, Anna Ben, and others in pivotal roles.

Backed by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film will release on May 9, 2024.

