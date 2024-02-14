Top 8 Best Punjabi actors in Bollywood who continue to rule our hearts: From Akshay Kumar to Vicky Kaushal

Punjabi actors in Bollywood consist of many names in the industry who are either from a Punjabi family, from Punjab or are Sikhs. Some of the top actors in the industry are actually Punjabi, like Akshay Kumar, Sidharth Malhotra, and Vicky Kaushal. Since yesteryears, Dharmendra has been a prominent Punjabi actor in Bollywood. This curated and comprehensive list takes a look at all the major players in the acting field who are Punjabi.

List of 8 Best Punjabi Actors in Bollywood

1. Akshay Kumar

Date of birth: 9 September, 1967

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Aaj

Akshay Kumar is easily one of the most successful and popular actors in Bollywood. He was born in Old Delhi in a Punjabi Hindu family. Starting his career in the 1990s, he has become a force to reckon with in the industry. Kumar has many blockbusters and acclaimed films under his name. Apart from being a successful actor, Kumar is also a producer and has backed multiple projects over the years.

2. Vicky Kaushal

Date of birth: 16 May, 1988

Height: 6 feet 2 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana

Vicky Kaushal was born in the family of action director Sham Kaushal who is a Punjabi and his family originally hails from Punjab's Hoshiarpur. He started his career as an assistant director to Anurag Kashyap on Gangs of Wasseypur and later ventured into acting. Over the years, he cemented himself as a popular actor thanks to his performance in films like Raazi, Sanju, URI, Masaan, Manmarziyaan, and Sardar Udham.

3. Diljit Dosanjh

Date of birth: 6 January, 1984

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Udta Punjab

Diljit Dosanjh is one of the most popular actor-singers in Bollywood from Punjab. He gained popularity in the Punjabi music scene with his 2005 album Smile. Later on, he went on to do many singles and music videos and also starred in several Punjabi films. In 2016, Diljit made his Bollywood debut with Abhishek Chaubey's Udta Punjab in which he played a police officer.

4. Dharmendra

Date of birth: 8 December, 1935

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Dil Bhi Tera Hum Bhi Tere

Dharmendra made his acting debut in 1960 and eventually achieved a massive level of fame. Throughout the 60s and 70s, he appeared in several iconic films like Sholay, Chupke Chupke, Dharam Veer and Dream Girl among others. He was born in Nasrali, Punjab into a Punjabi Jat family with his ancestral roots being in Raikot, Ludhiana. Dharmendra's children, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol are also active in the industry.

5. Sidharth Malhotra

Date of birth: 16 January, 1985

Height: 5 feet 11 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Student of the Year

Sidharth Malhotra was born in the Punjabi family of a Merchant Navy captain in New Delhi. He started his career as an assistant director to Karan Johar in the 2010 film Student of the Year. Later on, KJo launched him in Student of the Year which turned out to be a major critical and commercial success. Since then, he has appeared in several acclaimed films like Kapoor and Sons and Shershaah.

6. Manjot Singh

Date of birth: 7 July, 1992

Height: 5 feet 8 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!

Manjot Singh was born in New Delhi in a Punjabi Sikh family. Despite having no prior acting experience, Singh cracked the audition for Dibakar Banerjee's 2008 film Oye Lucky Lucky Oye! He then went on to star in various films including Student of the Year, the Fukrey franchise, and the Dream Girl franchise. Apart from films, he is also a popular face in television and the streaming space with shows like Made In Heaven under his name.

7. Ayushmann Khurrana

Date of birth: 14 September, 1984

Height: 5 feet 9 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana was born in Chandigarh and started his career as a radio personality in Delhi where he hosted several shows. Eventually, he transitioned into a television host. In 2012, he made his acting debut in Shoojit Sircar's Vicky Donor. The film was backed by John Abraham and co-starred Yami Gautam in the lead role. It turned out to be a sleeper hit and catapulted Khurrana into stardom. After initial ups and downs, the actor found success in middle-of-the-road movies and carved a niche for himself. Apart from being a successful actor, he is also a talented singer.

8. Sonu Sood

Date of birth: 30 July, 1973

Height: 6 feet 1 inches

Debut Bollywood movie: Shaheed-E-Azam

Sonu Sood hails from Moga in Punjab. He made his acting debut in the Tamil film Kallazhagar in 1999. He continued to appear in South Indian films and made his Bollywood debut in 2002's Shaheed-E-Azam where he portrayed Bhagat Singh. Over the years, Sonu has appeared in many successful films like Jodhaa Akbar, Singh is King, Happy New Year, and Dabangg. Apart from acting, he is also known for his humanitarian efforts.

