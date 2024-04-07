WATCH: Rajkummar Rao meets 'real-life' Srikanth Bolla; film's trailer to drop on THIS date

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He can ace any role proving his acting prowess. The actor is currently gearing up to portray the role of the veteran industrialist Srikanth Bolla for his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth. After Rao’s first look as Srikanth was released, the actor dropped a heartwarming video of him meeting with the real-life Srikanth Bolla and shared the trailer release date.

Rajkummar Rao drops video of meeting real-life Srikanth Bolla

On April 7, taking to his Instagram handle, Rajkummar Rao shared a behind-the-scenes video from the sets of Srikanth. In the video, we can see the actor having a good time with the real-life Srikanth Bolla.

Sharing the video, the actor wrote, "Behind The Scenes. Some special moments and heartfelt conversations from the sets of #Srikanth. Trailer out on 09.04.2024. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024."

A few days ago, Rajkummar shared a video to give a glimpse of his first look from the upcoming biopic of industrialist Srikanth Bolla. The video shows the actor in character Srikanth, running towards the end goal, reflecting happiness on his face. The short clip ends with the title and release date appearing on the screen.

Sharing the video on his Instagram, Rao wrote, "A journey that will inspire you to open your eyes! Aap sabka nazariya badalne aa raha hai #Srikanth. Releasing in cinemas on 10th May 2024." Alaya F who also is a part of the movie shared the video on her Instagram with a similar caption.

For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.

Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The film starring Rajkummar Rao will pay homage to his glorious life.

More about the film Srikanth

Bankrolled by T-Series in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani under the script of Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

