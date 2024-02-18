Suhani Bhatnagar's mom says 'didn't inform Aamir Khan about her disease'; reveals he invited them to Ira Khan’s wedding

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Suhani Bhatnagar, known for her role in Aamir Khan led Dangal passed away on Feb 16. The news of her sudden demise away sent shockwaves in the entire nation, with several celebrities mourning her on social media. In the biographical sports drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari, she was seen portraying the role of younger Babita Kumari Phogat. The massive blockbuster released in 2016 was her claim to fame. In a recent interview, Suhani’s mother revealed how Aamir Khan remained their constant strength throughout all these years.

Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar's mother talks about Aamir Khan

The younger actress Suhani Bhatnagar gained immense popularity after her portrayal of the younger Babita Kumari Phogat in Nitesh Tiwari’s Dangal. Despite the massive recognition, the 19-year-old chose to pursue her studies before taking up acting. However, in a recent interview after her unfortunate demise, Suhani’s mother talked about how Aamir Khan continued to share a warm bond with them and even invited them to Ira Khan’s wedding.

In an interview with ANI, Suhani Bhatnagar’s mother Pooja Bhatnagar called Aamir Khan a ‘nice person’ and stated that he always remained in touch with her daughter. She also stated that they didn’t share their daughter’s health condition with anyone.

She said, “Aamir sir has always been in touch. He is a nice person. He always remained in touch with her. We didn’t inform him yet because we were already very disturbed so we didn’t tell anyone but definitely, if we sent him a text message, he would immediately respond and call us personally. He bonded well with Suhani from the beginning.”

Advertisement

She further continues by sharing, “Recently, it was their daughter's marriage. We got the invite properly. He even called us stating that you have to come.” However, Suhani’s mother revealed at that point in time, Suhani was recovering from a fracture, thus they couldn’t travel. Therefore, they couldn’t make it to the wedding.

Furthermore, the emotional mother also shared that after Dangal, Suhani did some print ad shoots. They wanted her to complete her studies first. She stated that their daughter was also of the opinion that she should finish her graduation and then take up her passion for acting. Suhani’s mother divulged that she was studying Journalism and Mass Communication and had topped the last semester.

“She was a brilliant girl in every part of her life. She was creative and an intelligent girl,” her mother added.

ALSO READ: Sanya Malhotra mourns loss of Suhani Bhatnagar, younger Babita Phogat in Dangal: ‘Can’t believe it’s real’