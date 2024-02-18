Sanya Malhotra mourns loss of Suhani Bhatnagar, younger Babita Phogat in Dangal: ‘Can’t believe it’s real’

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The news of young actress Suhani Bhatnagar’s passing away at the age of 19 left everyone in a sudden shock. She was recognized for portraying the role of young Babita Phogat in Aamir Khan's 2016 blockbuster film Dangal. Several stars and actors took to their social media to mourn Suhani’s demise. Now, a while back, Sanya Malhotra who played the role of Babita Kumari in the film also extended her condolences to the family.

The child actor Suhani Bhatnagar rose to fame with her appearance in Aamir Khan-led biographical sports drama film, Dangal. She was seen portraying the role of younger Babita Kumari Phogat in the film. Today, on Feb 18, a while back, Sanya Malhotra who played the grown-up Babita Kumari in the film took to her Instagram stories and mourned the passing away of Suhani Bhatnagar.

In the heart-breaking note, she expressed her emotions by stating, "I can’t believe it’s real. There was no one quite like our Suhani. She was so special, so talented, and way too young to have left us so soon. Rest in peace Chotu. My deepest condolences to Pooja, Puneet and the entire family"

Other team members of Dangal mourned Suhani Bhatnagar's demise

Last night, Zaira Wasim who played younger Geeta Phogat also shared a note expressing her shock on hearing the news. She wrote, "I am shocked beyond words by the news of Suhani Bhatnagar's passing. My heart goes out to her family during this incredibly difficult time. The thought of what her parents must be experiencing fills me with so much sorrow. Utterly speechless. My heartfelt condolences."

In addition to this, a heartfelt statement was shared by the Aamir Khan Productions expressing profound sorrow. It conveyed, “We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace.”

Director Nitesh Tiwari also expressed his shock and sadness, stating, “Suhani’s passing away is absolutely shocking and heartbreaking. She was such a happy soul, so full of life. My deepest condolences to her family.”

Suhani Bhatnagar's father shares her cause of death

According to India Today, Suhani Bhatnagar's father shared details about her health condition following her passing on Feb 16. Shedding light on the cause of her demise, her father talked about her battle with dermatomyositis. He revealed that his daughter had been undergoing treatment at AIIMS for ten days before her demise. He shared that two months back, Suhani experienced swelling in her hands, which was initially touted as normal. However, it later spread to other parts of her body.

Despite consulting multiple doctors, her illness remained unidentified. Approximately 11 days prior, the Dangal star was admitted to AIIMS, where tests finally diagnosed her with dermatomyositis, a rare autoimmune disease. The prescribed treatment involved steroids, which weakened her body's immune system. "Her immune system was severely affected," he said.

According to her father, Suhani contracted a minor infection during her hospitalization, resulting in fluid accumulation, including in her lungs. He revealed that despite being put on ventilation, her oxygen levels dropped significantly. “Even after putting her on a ventilator, her oxygen level was very low, and then yesterday evening at 7 pm, the AIIMS doctors said ‘she is no more.’”

