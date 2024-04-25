Aamir Khan’s son Junaid Khan begins shooting for his 3rd film after wrapping up 2nd movie with Sai Pallavi; Deets

Aamir Khan’s eldest son Junaid Khan is all set to walk in the footsteps of his father and make his Bollywood debut. The star kid has become quite a social media sensation and often makes it to the headlines for his simplicity and humble behavior.

Junaid has been shooting for two of his upcoming films, one being Maharaj and the other one being a romantic film with Sai Pallavi in Japan. And now the latest reports suggest that the actor is soon going to begin shooting for his third film.

Junaid Khan recently wrapped up a 58-day schedule for his 2nd film

Wrapping up a 58-day-long schedule of his second project, Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan is shifting gears by starting the prep for his third film. Juggling between theatre and cinema has never been done more effortlessly and this actor knows just how to do it right.

His ability to seamlessly transition from the raw intimacy of live theatre to the grandeur of the silver screen speaks volumes about his talent and dedication. Junaid's journey is not just about following in his father's footsteps; it's about forging his own identity and leaving a mark on the industry with his unique flair.

Junaid has an exciting lineup ahead, right from Maharaj to an untitled film with Sai Pallavi as well as the third film he’s prepping for.

More About Junaid Khan's debut movie

It's well-known that Junaid will make his Bollywood debut with the OTT film Maharaj, based on the 1862 Maharaj Libel Case. The YRF-Netflix project will also star Jaideep Ahlawat, Sharvari & Shalini Pandey in pivotal roles.

About Junaid Khan’s second movie

Junaid Khan’s untitled second film was shot in the serene landscapes of Japan. Despite facing unexpected challenges, such as a pleasant but surprising snowfall, the production gracefully overcame obstacles and proceeded smoothly.

According to reports, the film is set to capture the scenic landscape of Sapporo, a location that has never been seen on the silver screen before. Anticipation continues to build around the project, promising audiences a unique visual experience with Junaid in a romantic role alongside Sai Pallavi in Sapporo's unexplored attractions.

