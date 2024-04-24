The fresh promo for The Great Indian Kapil Show is creating much buzz as Dangal star Aamir Khan graces Kap's Cafe. The upcoming episode will have the Mr. Perfectionist coming on Kapil Sharma's show, guaranteeing excitement, laughter, and joy among the audience. In the newly released promo, Archana Puran Singh asks Aamir why he doesn't attend award functions.

The audience will have the actor spilling practical thoughts in the most unfiltered way. From his personal life to talking about his kids, Aamir will be frank to the core.

Aamir Khan reveals why he doesn't go to award nights

After Archana Puran Singh asks Aamir Khan why he avoids attending award events, the PK actor lands a witty and practical answer. He replies, "Waqt bahut keemti hai. Uska sahi istemaal karna chahiye (Time is precious. You should use it wisely)."

The caption of this promo read, "Ab hogi comedy ki dangal with the one and only Aamir Khan. Dekho #TheGreatIndianKapilShow this Saturday 8 pm sirf Netflix par."

Check out The Great Indian Kapil Show promo here:

Besides this, Aamir Khan shares how his kids don't listen to him, and that they had a long discussion on what he should wear to The Great Indian Kapil Show. The PK star mentioned his idea of arriving on the show in shorts but his children asked him to wear jeans.

Aamir Khan on his experience shooting radio scene in PK

How can we forget the iconic poster of PK film where Aamir Khan is seen holding a radio and having no clothes on his body? Elaborating on one of his hilarious experiences, the actor tells Kapil Sharma and the audience, "In the film, I had to run from here and there. Until I was walking, it was fine."

About The Great Indian Kapil Show

Kapil Sharma, along with his talented group of comedians, Kiku Sharda, Krushna Abhishek, Sunil Grover, and Rajiv Thakur, make sure to entertain viewers with their hilarious acts on The Great Indian Kapil Show. The first episode witnessed Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, and Riddhima Kapoor Sahni as guests, while the Kaushal brothers, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal, graced the last episode.

