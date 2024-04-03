12 Sunny Deol dialogues that are as iconic as the Gadar actor

Ajay Singh Deol, popularly known as Sunny Deol comes across as a tough guy who can roar like a lion, uproot handpumps, and take on scores of enemies singlehandedly. The way he delivers his dialogues is as epic as some of his action sequences. Let’s take a look at the 12 best Sunny Deol dialogues that will make you fall for the Betaab actor.

Revisiting 12 famous Sunny Deol dialogues:

1. “Hamara Hindustan zindabad tha, zindabad hai, aur zindabad rahega.”

It’s only apt for us to start the list with this iconic Sunny Deol dialogue from the movie Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The Anil Sharma helmed romantic period action-drama film proved to be a turning point in the career of the actor. Another whistle-worthy dialogue from the film is “Ek kagaz par mohor nahi lagegi toh kya Tara Pakistan nahi jayega?”

2. "Bali hamesha bakre ki di jaati hai, sher ki nahi."

In Singh Saab The Great, Deol plays the role of a humble tax collector who goes through a massive personality transformation to teach a lesson to the person responsible for his wife's death. His unshuttering spirits were worth every applause it got at the theatre.

Advertisement

3. “No if no but, sirf jatt.”

Every time Deol played a powerful Sikh man in his movies, it lured people to crowd theatres to watch him in action. Jo Bole So Nihaal is an action-comedy movie where he portrays Nihaal Singh, an honest and beloved constable from Punjab.

4. “Jab yeh dhai kilo ka haath kisi pe padta hai toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jaata hai.”

It was more than two decades ago that Sunny Deol delivered this popular dialogue in Damini. Even today, moviegoers can be heard quoting it, sometimes in anger and oftentimes to reminisce about the actor in great humor.

5. “Tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh, tarikh par tarikh milti rahi hai, lekin insaaf nahi mila my lord, insaaf nahi mila. Mili hai toh sirf yeh tarikh.”

The 1993 film Damini also gave us another iconic dialogue. In the movie, Advocate Govind Srivastava fights the case for Damini Gupta (played by Meenakshi Seshadri) against some local goons. When his case is dismissed and given other dates to dodge the judgment, the protagonist delivers this impactful quote to the judge.

6. “Pinjre mein aakar sher bhi kutta ban jaata hai.”

This Ghatak movie dialogue is sure to live in your mind rent-free. Apart from Deol, the award-winning movie by director Rajkumar Santoshi starred Meenakshi Seshadri, Amrish Puri, and Danny Denzongpa. It was also remade in multiple languages. Another popular Ghatak quote is, “Mard banne ka itna shauk hai toh kutto ka sahara lena chhod de Katya.”

7. “Zindagi ka doosra naam problem hai.”

Border might have been one of the first movies that ignited a sense of patriotism in the hearts of many of us. Sunny Deol’s love for his country and the willingness to die for it along with other soldiers made the film a cult classic.

8. “Aaj ke baad teri har saans ke peeche main maut bankar khada hoon.”

Next up on this list of Sunny Deol's best dialogues is this one from Jeet, directed by Raj Kanwar and co-starring Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Amrish Puri, and Tabu. “In haathon ne sirf hathyaar chode hai chalaana nahi bhoole,” is also a popular one from romantic action film.

Advertisement

9. “Main tera woh hashar karoonga ke tujhe apne paida hone par afsoos hoga.”

Ghayal was packed with several intense moments and multiple powerful punchline dialogues. This one by Sunny Deol made the audience cheer for the hero with lauds and whistles.

10. “Jhakh marti hai police, utaar kar phenk do yeh vardi aur pehan lo Balwant Rai ka patta apne gale mein.”

An amateur boxer Ajay Mehra, played by Deol, takes revenge for his brother’s death from a shrewd businessman Balwant Rai in the 1990 film Ghayal.

11. “Kapde badalne se insaan badal nahi jata.”

Director Ahmed Khan stepped into the world of filmmaking with this romantic thriller film Lakeer-Forbidden Lines. It starred Sunny Deol, Sunil Shetty, John Abraham, Sohail Khan and Nauheed Cyrusi.

12. “Sahab ji tussi tara singh nu pehchande nahi, dushmana nu pucho tara singh kon hai.”

If you have been thinking about where is this epic Sunny Deol dialogue from Gadar 2 then we got you covered. In the sequel to the 2001 film, Tara Singh didn’t have to attack the villains with a handpump because they knew who they were dealing with this time.

These are just a few of Sunny Deol's famous dialogues that have kept us entertained for decades. Do you have anything to add to the list? Share with us in the comments section.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 Sanjay Dutt movies to binge-watch this weekend; Rocky to Agneepath